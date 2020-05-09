Apple Arcade is one of the best deals available in gaming. For just $4.99 per month, you get access to a vast array of games from a multitude of genres. That price also includes Family Sharing, so it's a perfect fit for families that like to game on their iPhones and iPads, or even Apple TVs and Macs. With so many games ready to play through the service, it's little wonder that there's something for lovers of every game genre here, including some unique titles full of mystery.

This unique spin on a puzzle game sees you climbing up and down the Tangle Tower and uncover its mysteries. You'll also be on the hunt for a killer. That's because poor Freya Fellow has been murdered at the top of Tangle Tower. The only lead you have is a cloaked figure standing over her body, knife in hand. But there's a problem: your chief suspect is merely a painting. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo To solve the crime, you'll need to examine clues, explore the different rooms of the tower, solve puzzles, and interview tower residents. A recent update has also added an Art Gallery feature, which lets you view concept art and developer notes for everything in the game. With a unique art style and an inventive mystery, Tangle Tower is a must-play for any mystery game fans. See on Apple Arcade

In this stylized mystery, you take on the role of Jenny LeClue, a young girl living in Arthurton, a sleepy little town where it seems like nothing happens. Jenny has ambitions of being a detective but feels stifled by her sleepy small town. However, when her mother is accused of murder, Jenny is thrown head-first into a case that couldn't have higher stakes. To clear her mother's name, you'll need to find clues, deduce information, and uncover the real killer. The story also weaves in a metanarrative outside of Jenny's tale that follows the story's author, Arthur K. Finklestein. Finklestein may act as your narrator for Jenny's story, but he also allows you to make choices that change that story. Jenny LeClue - Detectiveu takes the form of a story within a story, and explore themes of family and identity as you make choices that shape Jenny's story. With a charming art style that seems handmade, the game leaves a lasting impression thanks to its world, engaging characters, and more. Mystery fans should definitely check this out with their Apple Arcade subscription. See on Apple Arcade Neo Cab Studio : Fellow Traveller

In this cyberpunk title, you take on the role of Lina, the last human driver-for-hire in Los Ojos. You pick which passengers you'll take to their destinations through the Neo Cab app. As you take your passengers, or pax, where they need to go, you'll discover that every one of them has their own secrets to tell, or for you to uncover. You'll also need to find out what happened to Savy, Lina's best friend. Behind all of this is the continual tension of needing to maintain your perfect driver rating to stay on the road. This highly-atmospheric, stylized game encourages you to hang on your humanity as you deal with what every passenger has to throw at you while you navigate the city's traffic grid. If you're looking for something that's a little off the beaten path, be sure to download Neo Cab through Apple Arcade.

You follow two detectives, Cassandra Clarke and Nate Houston, in their investigation of what seems to be a simple murder. As the detectives investigate, they find themselves roped into a complex series of related crimes. Murder Mystery Machine presents itself as a simple isometric adventure game that puts you in charge of a continually-growing investigation. You'll investigate crime scenes, find clues, examine the evidence, interrogate suspects, and more. The game is episodic, with three episodes available in-game right now. And because this is available through Apple Arcade, you won't have to pay extra for new episodes.

While The Bradwell Conspiracy begins as a game of survival that requires you to escape a disaster. But as you make your way through the museum in which you are trapped in, you'll come to find that there is something much more sinister at play, and a truth to uncover. In this first-person, narrative-driven title, you play the survivor of an explosion that took place during a museum fundraiser. In communication with another survivor through the Bradwell Guide Glass that you're wearing, you send pictures to them in hopes that they'll be able to lead you out of danger. Along the way, however, you'll discover a deeper meaning behind the explosion that rocked the museum and trapped you there. As you progress in your escape, you must solve puzzles and navigate through the world in order to uncover the truth behind your predicament. The Bradwell Conspiracy features a fully-voiced, story-driven experience with a unique art style and engaging exploration and puzzle gameplay. You'll definitely want to give this one a try.

