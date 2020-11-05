The Olympus OM-D E10 Mark IV is the best starting mirrorless camera to buy right now. It has incredible still photography performance thanks to its 5-axis image stabilization, and its compact and retro-looking design makes it a stunning camera. Plenty of shooting modes to explore, and the included 14-42 EZ lens is a great starter lens.

The Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is one of the best mirrorless cameras for most people, and it's perfect for getting your start in photography or for buying for that budding photographer in your life.

A great digital camera can be a bit on the expensive side, especially if you're looking to break into the worlds of DSLRs or mirrorless cameras; however, with Black Friday deals already underway, there are some great cameras on sale right now.

It really is the incredible in-body 5-axis image stabilization that makes a ton of difference. Because you can shoot at a much slower shutter speed and still get sharp and crisp photos, the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV is fantastic at capturing photos in low-light situations. Not to mention, it's 4K video will also take advantage of the image stabilization, giving you the ability to capture smooth video even if you're capturing some handheld video.

Here at More, we know just how much people love taking photos on their iPhones, but the best digital camera will often take better shots in more situations than your iPhone every can. I can tell you from personal experience with my Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark II (same camera but an older generation) that the photos I have taken with this camera are some of the best photos I have ever taken in my life.

While there are a ton of great Black Friday deals on Apple products if you're a budding photographer or know somebody who is, we highly encourage you to take advantage of the $200 savings on the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV!