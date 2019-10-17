Apple Arcade is now available to everyone for a mere $4.99 a month, which grants you unlimited, all-you-can-play access to a nice collection of games that grows by the day. But if you're just diving in, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide on what to play. If you're looking for a challenging platformer, here are the best ones, so take your pick!

THE BEST Exit the Gungeon Studio : Devolver

: Devolver Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Exit the Gungeon is the direct sequel to the popular Enter the Gungeon. Except now, the Gungeoneers are trying to make their way out of the Gungeon, because it has become a paradox and is collapsing in on itself. You'll be armed with an ever-changing weapon, and you'll have to ascend your way to the top in order to escape. Depending on how you do, your weapon will change every couple of moments, so you need to learn to adapt to each randomized gun quickly. There are definitely some that are cooler to use than others, but in the end, they all serve the same purpose: blast away your enemies. But it won't be easy, because each perilous elevator level will be filled with its own horde of dangerous enemies who you must blast away. This is a frantic and fast-paced bullet hell dungeon climber, and you'll need some good platforming skills to survive. If you can make it through all of the stages, then congratulations, you'll be able to say you successfully exited the Gungeon. See on Apple Arcade Projection: First Light Studio : Blowfish

: Blowfish Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Shadows are all around us, and Projection: First Light explores just that. In Projection, players will follow along with Greta, a girl living in a mythological shadow puppet world, as she goes on a journey of self-enlightenment. Each world explores a different culture (Indonesia, China, Turkey, and 19th century England are a few examples) and features a legendary hero who will provide Greta with assistance. The game features an ethereal soundtrack that is made with antique instruments, so it's a truly unique experience. If you are looking for a game that is beautiful, diverse, and has challenging puzzles to solve, then you can't go wrong with Projection: First Light. See on Apple Arcade Rayman Mini Studio : Ubisoft

: Ubisoft Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Good ol' Rayman, it's a classic that should be a staple in any gamer's collection of games. In Rayman Mini, Rayman has been shrunk and is no bigger than an ant! In order to undo this terrible spell, you'll need to turn the plants into your allies as you make your way through a micro-sized world. This is a running platformer so you get a fast-paced experience, but you can play at your own pace too. It's all about getting into the right rhythm and state of mind. Rayman Mini is an excellent platformer because the controls are simple, and the levels are bright, lush, and vibrant. Since you're the size of an ant, it gives you a new look on life, and it's downright a ton of fun to play. See on Apple Arcade Spidersaurs Studio : WayForward Technologies

: WayForward Technologies Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Remember the good old days of Saturday morning cartoons? Spidersaurs captures the essence of that in a wacky platforming adventure. INGESTCorp, in an effort to solve world hunger, has created tasty eight-legged creatures with all the meat and muscle that humanity needs to survive forever. But the facility is soon breached, releasing the vengeful Spidersaurs upon the world! This is the tangy food with a bite that bites back. Play as former INGESTCorp food testers Adrian or Victoria to blast those pesky Spidersaurs back into the lab that they came out of with tons of weapons. This is a crazy and action-packed shooting platformer that will keep you entertained for hours. We also love the cartoonish art style, because it goes perfectly with the intense action and crazy plot. There are plenty of guns and other powerups to make sure that you stop the food source that's gone wild. See on Apple Arcade Hot Lava Studio : Klei

: Klei Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Remember that old childhood game crafted from your imagination, where the floor is lava and you must avoid touching the hot parts? Hot Lava is just that but totally reimagined in a video game. You'll explore nostalgic environments through a first-person perspective and you'll have to run, jump, climb, and even surf to reach the end and avoid melting in that lava. While Hot Lava can be played just by yourself, there is an option to play together with friends or even compete against them for the best times on each stage. Think of it as your childhood and recess all over again! See on Apple Arcade Shantae and the Seven Sirens Studio : WayForward Technologies

: WayForward Technologies Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Shantae is back in her fifth adventure! Everyone's favorite Half-Genie hero now has Fusion Magic available to explore a sunken city, make some new Half-Genie buddies, and go into battle against the Seven Sirens. The game features a vast and interconnected undersea world, and Fusion Magic lets you change instantly between new creature forms. There is also the signature Belly Dance move that lets you transform into epic Half-Genie Fusion Forms that grant you with incredible power for a limited time. You'll encounter new and old characters alike, but this game is a fantastic title that every platformer fan should check out. Shantae is a series that is quite popular, and it's great to see the latest installment available on Apple Arcade. The animated TV-style cutscenes are of high quality and fantastic to watch, and there is plenty of content. You'll get mini-games, many magical spells and items to help you in the journey, and secrets galore. See on Apple Arcade EarthNight Studio : Cleaversoft

: Cleaversoft Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes

EarthNight is a platformer game that is like a painting come to life and acts as a love letter to arcade classics. In the game, dragons have taken over and humanity has fled to space, leaving the Earth to dragonkind. You'll meet Stanley and Sydney as they make their way back to Earth by skydiving onto the backs of huge snake-like dragons. You'll need to jump and dash your way across the backs of multiple dragons, gain power-ups to slay enemies, all with a delightful chiptune soundtrack playing in the background. The levels are procedurally generated, so it's a new experience each time. We really enjoyed our time with EarthNight. The art style is very distinctive, and that's because everything has been hand-painted. Yes, all 10000+ frames, including animation. And since each run is unique, you won't be bored. There are also more than 25 special power-ups that will alter the gameplay, spicing things up even further. This is one of the more interesting games that you'll find on Apple Arcade. See on Apple Arcade THE REST Fledgling Heroes Studio : Subtle Boom

: Subtle Boom Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes

Fledgling Heroes is a tropical platformer adventure that anyone (especially bird lovers) is sure to enjoy. You take on the role of Biscuit the Brave, who is a young macaw, on his journey to explore the islands. Simply tap to make Biscuit fly high, or reduce the taps to dip low. The goal is to maintain a good altitude to avoid enemies and obstacles while collecting shiny gold coins. While it appears to be a simple concept, it's much harder than it looks! It takes practice to be able to maintain the right altitude and avoid danger, so take your time and perfect your flight across the islands to get the best scores. See on Apple Arcade Way of the Turtle Studio : Illusion Labs

: Illusion Labs Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? Yes

It's always about the journey, and Way of the Turtle is just that. It's your duty to help two turtles reunite once again, as they're both stranded on a tropical island in the middle of, you guessed it, nowhere. While it looks like a typical deserted island, it's anything but! It has been cursed by evil magic that is corrupting elements of the earth and transforming them into difficult obstacles and evil monsters. Fortunately, there are friendly gophers that will lend a hand in your quest, as well as magical shells that can give you special abilities to take on these dark forces. This is definitely a charming platformer that is friendly for the entire family. The art style is fun and charming, and the Metroidvania-style stages will keep everyone entertained for a while, especially with all of the secrets to discover. See on Apple Arcade Stela Studio : SkyBox Labs

: SkyBox Labs Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes

For those who crave a cinematic and atmospheric platformer game, you'll fall in love with Stela. This platformer features a young woman who is witnessing the final days of a mysterious and ancient world. In Stela, you'll need to overcome many challenges, including dangerous terrain and huge beasts, without falling prey to the decaying land. You'll be manipulating your surroundings in order to solve puzzles and stealthily sneak past foes. The game is a challenge and provides an ambient experience. The art in Stela appears simple but features a lot of mood and tone to tell the story. The puzzles will also keep your brain actively thinking of the best way to progress. But it is a bit slower-paced compared to some of the other titles in this list, so be aware. See on Apple Arcade Inmost Studio : Chucklefish Limited

: Chucklefish Limited Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes