Apple Arcade is Apple's very own gaming subscription service that provides users with unlimited access to dozens of games for one flat rate per month (you save if you do an annual subscription). There's a little bit of everything for everyone in Apple Arcade, especially families, so you're bound to find something you'll enjoy. And in times like this, you may be looking for some games to help you relax. Don't worry, here are some of our favorites.

THE BEST Assemble with Care Studio: ustwo games

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: No

Assemble with Care is from the same developer that brought us Monument Valley, which is arguably one of the best puzzle games on mobile. So it's no surprise that Assemble with Care is another excellent title from them. This game is about taking things apart and putting ourselves back together. Maria, a globe-trotting antique restorer, arrives in a beautiful, sun-soaked town called Bellariva, but is met with inhabitants who want nothing more than their possessions to be saved. Without them, the personal lives of the people are fracturing, and Maria must save them by holding them together, one screw at a time. Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more The graphics in Assemble with Care are beautiful and fall in with an impressionist style. Everything is handcrafted from ustwo, which just adds to the charm. And since the game is about rediscovering objects from decades past, the soundtrack is like a blast from the past, as it's inspired by the sounds of the '80s (one of the best decades for music). Seriously, if you haven't played Assemble with Care yet, make sure to give it a look. It's a must-play from Apple Arcade. See at Apple Arcade Mini Motorways Studio: Dinosaur Polo Club

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: No

Traffic is something that we all hate, right? Well, except there seems to be less of it these days, you know, since more people than ever are working from home. But what if you could fix it yourself? That's what Mini Motorways simulates, and it's more fun than you think! Mini Motorways is like the developer's other game, Mini Metro, but this is about the roads, not a subway system. In Mini Motorways, you're in charge of a growing city, so you must draw the roads that make it work. You start with one road at a time, and it'll soon become a bustling metropolis. But how long can you keep it up without running into problems? There are plenty of upgrades available at your disposal, so make sure to use them. The graphics are minimalist, but there are several different color themes to choose from, including colorblind and night modes. The soundtrack is also relaxing, which can help ease your mind as you play and escape the real world for a little bit. If you enjoyed Mini Metro, then you will love Mini Motorways. See at Apple Arcade Skate City Studio: Snowman

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: Yes

Do you love to skate? What if you have no skateboarding skills? No problem! Skate City is a relaxing skateboarding game for everyone, whether you have actual experience or not. You can totally pretend like you know what you're doing in Skate City, it's alright — no one's going to judge you. Skate City is the ultimate zen skateboarding game; I'm serious! It's so chill. You can freely explore the streets of Los Angeles, Oslo, and Barcelona with stages that are inspired by their real-life counterparts. Of course, you'll start in LA first, and unlock the rest, but doing so is a fun journey. You simply skate and do tricks in Skate City. There are some objectives that you will want to complete before you're able to move on to the next level, but for the most part, the game is relaxing. There are no timers, so you can take your time to learn the basics and get the hang of things. You can also challenge yourself with the Challenge mode, or just endlessly skate to your heart's content. There's a Skate Shop with upgrades and gear, too, so you can customize your style. See at Apple Arcade What the Golf Studio: The Label

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: Yes

This game is for people who hate golf, though I suppose it's also great for fans of golf. Either way, it's downright fun and one not to be missed. This silly physics-based golf parody game has a wide variety of courses, all of them full of hilarious, even absurd surprises. I'm talking about exploding cars on the course, random crap all over the place, and so much more. I highly recommend checking out What the Golf. It's one of the hidden gems on Apple Arcade, and playing it is fun and relaxing. See at Apple Arcade THE REST Patterned Studio: BorderLeap

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: No

If you like patterns and jigsaw puzzles, then Patterned is perfect for you. In Patterned, you'll be immersed in the beauty and joy of seamless, repeating patterns. Each of these patterns starts out as a sketch, and you'll need to look for the visual clues to reassemble the scrambled pieces. The pattern will soon come to life with color and structure. In crazy times like this, sometimes you just need a zen game like this to take your mind off of things. See at Apple Arcade Possessions. Studio: Noodlecake

Age rating: 9+

Gamepad: No

Do spatial awareness puzzles relax you? Then Possessions is another that you should try. In Possessions, you'll find everyday objects and environments that you see daily. But what if you changed the perspective and angle until it becomes something else? That's what you'll find in Possessions, a minimalist 3D puzzle game. Think about a room where a TV sits on a table, but from another angle, it looks like the TV is floating in midair. It's not magic; it's perspective. Each stage in Possessions is like a 3D diorama. The game reveals a story about the life and struggles of a family, all without dialogue or text. See at Apple Arcade Tint. Studio: Lykke Studios

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: No

Painting is something that some do to relax. But what if you could paint to solve puzzles? That's just what Tint. is. In Tint, you mix watercolors to match the color of the origami. There are no timers, countdowns, or points, so all you need to do is relax, mix colors, and paint. There's zero rush, so you can play as you wish. Tint has over 200 levels, and there are more added through updates, so there is a ton of content to go through to keep you busy. To add to the overall zen, every sound in the game was crafted from recordings of real objects in nature and an art studio. And to make sure that the game is accessible by everyone, there are colorblind and visually impaired modes. See at Apple Arcade Word Laces Studio: Minimega

Age rating: 4+

Gamepad: Yes

I don't know about you guys, but I honestly find word games to be very relaxing, but that's because I love words and writing. It's what I do! So, of course, Word Laces is a great game with which to relax. Word Laces is an interesting word game because it's about associations, connotations, and collecting... shoes. Each picture will tell a story, and your job is to figure out the words that each picture represents. Swipe to lace up words together. There are over 1000 puzzles to solve, which unlock new themes and expands your digital shoe collection. It's fun, makes you think, and sometimes that's just what we need. See at Apple Arcade Sit down and relax We all could use a break every now and then, and Apple Arcade is filled with a ton of great games to keep you occupied. These are some of our favorite games to relax and unwind. What are your favorites? Let us know in the comments! Apple Arcade: The Ultimate Guide

