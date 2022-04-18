Apple Arcade is a separate gaming subscription service that offers players hundreds of premium, high-quality titles for one low, flat rate each month. With Apple Arcade, you have unlimited access to all of these games as long as the subscription is active, and there is a lot of titles for pretty much everyone. What are the best RPG games you can download? Here are some of our favorites!

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm

Studio: Cornfox & Brothers Ltd.

Cornfox & Brothers Ltd. Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes Oceanhorn is an action RPG that is heavily inspired by The Legend of Zelda games. In fact, if you just glance at Oceanhorn, you would probably mistake it for a Zelda game at first. Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm is the second Oceanhorn game, and this one takes place thousands of years before the original game. In Oceanhorn 2, you take on the role of a young knight who embarks on a magical journey across Gaia, which is full of its own rich history, mythology, and lore. Warlock Mesmeroth has returned with a new Dark Army, and you must bring together the forces of Owrus, Gillfolk, and other powerful heroes to stop the darkness. A big change in Oceanhorn 2 is the fact that you eventually get two companions that accompany you on the journey, and they'll be fighting by your side against Mesmeroth's Dark Army. You can direct them with contextual menu commands, and they are invaluable to solving some of the later puzzles that you'll come across in dungeons. As someone who enjoys The Legend of Zelda games, I find Oceanhorn 2 to be a great game to get your Zelda fix if you don't have a Switch. The graphics are stunning and gorgeous, especially if you're using one of the best iPads available, while the music and sound effects are very reminiscent of Zelda games, and the controls are easy to get used to. The game plays best with a controller, of course, and DualShock 4 is a great option. Definitely check this out on Apple Arcade.

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm Want something Zelda-like but you intend to play on your Apple device? Then you'll definitely want to check out Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm. See at Apple Arcade

Cat Quest II

Studio: The Gentlebros.

The Gentlebros. Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes Cat Quest II is the follow-up to the popular Cat Quest. It's a 2D open-world action RPG that features dungeon crawling elements and a ton of loot. In the first game, you were only able to play as a cat, but in Cat Quest II, you return to Felingard and are able to play as both a cat and a dog, with the option to easily switch between the two. With this new dynamic, players can either enjoy the game solo or play co-op with a friend. The story in Cat Quest II revolves around a war between the cats of Felingard and the advancing dogs of the Lupus Empire, and how two kings must reclaim their thrones. It puts a fresh new twist on the classic cats versus dogs argument, that's for sure. While the original game was great, Cat Quest II outdoes itself and makes even more improvements to the gameplay and content. Not only are you able to play as two characters now, but there are a ton more weapon types, magic spells, passive abilities, and overall loot to find. There are even new enemies to conquer, and the hack-n-slash action makes grinding for experience quite fun, actually. I was a big fan of the original Cat Quest, so naturally, Cat Quest II is a no-brainer. The visuals are gorgeous and the animation is incredibly smooth. The music and adorable sound effects are fun and will make you go "aww" often, especially if you have pets. Please note that while the game doesn't explicitly say that there is controller support, it is there. You just have to use the touch controls in the game options menu to switch it over to a controller.

Cat Quest II Dogs and cats not getting along? This cutesy title takes that age-old idea to perhaps its most logical extreme. Swap between characters, or play with a friend! See at Apple Arcade

Spelldrifter

Studio: Free Range

Free Range Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes Spelldrifter is not your typical RPG. In fact, it's a unique hybrid tactical RPG and deck builder that features the best of both worlds. Think of it as a turn-based RPG with tactical positioning like Fire Emblem, but with a card game element like Hearthstone. It sounds a bit confusing at first, but the combination works reasonably well. You start off as a warrior type hero who ends up rescuing an agile-type female, and then you embark on a quest together. While you control one character at a time, allies will move on their own to help you out once you begin to recruit them alongside you. Eventually, you're able to switch out the hero that you want to control manually. Every character on the board has a turn, and a timeline at the top shows the order in which everyone moves. Each turn counts as a "tick" on the timeline, and you draw a new card from your deck on every third tick. Cards allow you to do things like attack, guard, block, and other actions. If you get an item equip card, it will replace your main action for a certain number of turns, and can increase the damage you deal or armor for guarding. After every battle, you're rewarded with card loot. I don't usually play tactical deck building RPGs, but this one is interesting and the gameplay is surprisingly in-depth. The art style is high-quality and looks great. It may take some time getting used to, but the battles do ramp up in difficulty and offer a nice challenge.

Spelldrifter If you're looking for a slower, more tactical RPG, then be sure to check out Spelldrifter, which mixes deck building with methodical action. See at Apple Arcade

King's League II

Studio: Kurechii

Kurechii Age rating: 9+

9+ Use a gamepad? Yes King's League II is a strategy simulation RPG that is both easy to play and quite addictive. It's a follow-up to the original King's League, and it's hard to put down once you get going. The game features a Story Mode and Classic Mode. The Story will go through the journeys of various League participants as they embark on their quest to become Champions of Kurestal. If you prefer to make your own story, the Classic Mode is what you want. You'll be recruiting heroes of different classes into your guild and training them to increase their stats. At some point, you can even get gear for them to equip to increase their defense and damage output. Each battle has your heroes moving forward and doing basic attacks automatically, but if you select a specific character during battle, you'll activate their special move that can turn the tide of battle if used appropriately. The game consists of actual League battles, where your guild rank increases and the rewards grow exponentially as you progress. There are also quests to take on in between league battles, and dungeons to explore. You'll collect gold coins to increase facilities, recruit new heroes, and purchase gear. The purple crystals let you level up your guild members, and the training points let your team do various training exercises to become stronger. I remember playing the original King's League years ago, and King's League II is a great sequel. The art is incredibly well-drawn, with a buttery smooth frame rate on my iPhone 11 Pro. Controls are easy to follow, and while it looks simple on the surface, there's quite a bit of strategy involved.

King's League II Another great RPG available through Apple Arcade. Choose between Story Mode or Classic Mode for the experience you want, then set out and explore. See at Apple Arcade

Cardpocalypse

Studio: Versus Evil

Versus Evil Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? Yes Cardpocalypse is an interesting one because it is an RPG about being a 90's kid. You know how it goes: make friends, play cards, twist the rules, become a Mega Mutant Power Pets master, and save the world. In Cardpocalypse, players become 10-year-old Jess, who accidentally gets the popular card game banned from school, so every kid on the block takes these battles underground. But then the monsters from the game start to invade the real world, causing a whole lot of trouble for kids, parents, and pretty much everyone. This game is about building a deck of cards to duke it out with other kids and real-world monsters. You'll earn more cards as you play, and you can trade your unworthy cards for those that you actually want and will use. The game is full of unique Champion cards that decks revolve around, and there are plenty of evolutions to collect too. You know, it's like that one game about pocket monsters and digital monsters... This is a unique game with a fresh art style that is reminiscent of Saturday morning cartoons that most of us grew up with. The game did have some bugs in the initial release, but the developers say that things should be fixed by now. So go on and create your deck of awesome cards!

Cardpocalypse If you're all about card games, this is the one for you. You can collect and build out your deck as the coolest kid on the block, all while trying to save the world. See at Apple Arcade

VARIOUS DAYLIFE

Studio: DokiDoki Groove Works

DokiDoki Groove Works Age rating: 12+

12+ Use a gamepad? Yes VARIOUS DAYLIFE is the latest RPG from the developers behind Bravely Default and Octopath Traveler, but it seems to fall short compared to the other RPG offerings on Apple Arcade. While VARIOUS DAYLIFE has a beautiful art style and modernizes the turn-based battle and job-and-ability system, there are a few issues with the game. It has a rather clunky menu system, small text, and is riddled with terribly long load times. It's by fair the weakest game on the list. Honestly, I'd expect more from an RPG published by Square Enix.