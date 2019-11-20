Best SAD Light Therapy Lamps iMore 2019

Whether you have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or you just dread the long, dark days of winter, a therapy lamp is purported to help those of us who live farther from the equator. Mimicking the sun's positive effects, these 10,000 LUX (the SI unit of illuminance, equal to one lumen per square meter) lamps can perk you up and help you feel more energized. Here are some of the best light therapy lamps you can buy.

This luxe lamp has all the options you might need. The light surface measures roughly six inches across and nine inches tall. You can set a timer to run the lamp anywhere from five to 60 minutes in five-minute increments, and you can even pause it during your session. Choose from four brightness levels and three different color temperatures. You can place it on the included stand for a slightly upward-facing angle, or hang it on a wall. Pros: Good-sized light with small footprint

Four brightness levels

Three color temperatures

Five- to 60-minute timer

Can mount on the wall or place in stand Cons: Stand is limited to one angle

Best Overall Verilux HappyLight Luxe Customizable Choose your brightness level, color temperature, and session time with a touch of a button. $100 at Amazon

Best Value: TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp

This small but effective lamp doesn't take up much room on your desk, but it emits a cool-toned 10,000 LUX of light at maximum power. You can control this lamp with a touch control near the top or a button control near the bottom. Cycle through low (25%), medium (50%), and high. (100%) light brightness settings. When you turn the lamp on, it will automatically remember and go to your last-used setting. The light itself is about six inches in diameter and is angled to point up at the user. Pros: Takes up little space

Three brightness levels

Goes with most decor Cons: No adjustability for height or angle

Best Value TaoTronics Light Therapy Lamp Aesthetic appeal This small, round lamp with three brightness levels will look good with any decor. $30 at Amazon

Best Deluxe Model: Carex Day-Light Lamp

This big lamp takes up a large footprint on your desk or table, but the larger screen means you don't have to sit as close (manufacturer recommends 12 to 14 inches) to reap the benefits and the full 10,000 LUX of light. The arm that holds the light adjusts for both height and angle so you can position it just right, though it is meant to point down at the user. The base is weighted, so your lamp won't tip over — the three-way switch toggles between 10,000 LUX, off, and 5,000 LUX. The light has a warmer tone to it, and the surface area of the light measures 15.5 inches wide and 13 inches high. Pros: Large surface area more effective from farther away

Adjustable height and angle

Two brightness levels Cons: Large footprint

Heavy

Best Deluxe Model Carex Day-Light Lamp Bigger is better If portability isn't an issue, a larger lamp like this truly bathes you in light. $118 at Amazon

Best Desk Lamp: TheraLite Aura

Medium in both size and weight, the light itself measures roughly 11 inches wide and 7.5 inches high. It emits a warmer-toned light, and the brightness can be adjusted by the "-" and "+" buttons on either side of the power button. The height is not adjustable, but the angle is. This lamp is meant to point down onto the viewer like the sun. My daughter uses this one as a desk lamp, due to its size and shape. Pros: Not too bulky

Adjustable brightness

Adjustable angle

Larger light surface Cons: Not height-adjustable

Best Desk Lamp TheraLite Aura Flexible This adjustable-angle lamp points down at you like the sun. $50 at Amazon

Best CFL Model: Verilux HappyLight Compact

This tiny box-style lamp has a CFL bulb inside and a lens that measures just over 4.5 by 4.5 inches. Its tiny footprint won't take up much space on your desk, and in fact, this is the very lamp that the doctor I spoke with uses herself. CFL bulbs are just as effective as LED bulbs, but will need to be replaced eventually, and LED bulbs will not. Still, if you prefer CFL over LED bulbs, this is a nicely-priced option. Pros: Compact

Well-priced

Tried and true Cons: CFL bulbs burn out

Best CFL Model Verilux HappyLight Compact Compact This small, square box lamp has no bells or whistles, but it does the job. $35 at Amazon

Artsiest: Circadian Optics Bright Light Therapy Lamp Lattis Edition

This little lamp looks like a Piet Mondrian or Frank Lloyd Wright creation. While the lens is only about 2.5 inches wide and eight inches high, the lamp is a little bigger because of its decorative elements. Still, it has a tiny footprint, perfect for smaller spaces. It has three brightness levels that you cycle through with a touch of the button on the back. Pros: Looks like an art piece

Three brightness levels

Tiny footprint Cons: No adjustability for height or angle

Small light surface

Best Travel Lamp: Circadian Optics Bright Light Therapy Lamp Lumos Edition

This flexible little wand-like lamp has a light surface area of roughly 6.25 by 1.5 inches. Tap the power button to cycle through three brightness levels. The flexible arm lets you adjust the angle 180 degrees. You can also turn the base around, and use it on a desk or mounted to a wall. It would be great for travel because it can be folded up, so the light is protected. Pros: Travel-friendly

Flexible angles

Use on a desk or mount to the wall

Three brightness levels Cons: Tiny light surface area

Best Natural Wake-up: Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

While this is not a 10,000 LUX SAD/light therapy lamp like the others in this article, it may be a more soothing alternative for people who find bright lights too harsh but still want to add some "sun" to their dark winters. This bedside lamp mimics the action of the sun for a relaxing sunset bedtime wind-down and a gentle, gradual sunrise wake-up. In addition to the simulated sunrise, you'll also wake to your choice of sounds: Bird Song, Birds in the forest, Zen Garden, Gentle piano, and Seaside Sounds. My colleague Adam uses this lamp and loves it. Pros: Easier wake-up

Mimics sunset and sunrise

Gentle light and sound alarm clock Cons: Only 300 LUX, so not a true therapy lamp

Best Natural Wake-up Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock Gentle Not bright enough to be a true therapy lamp, this alarm clock mimics the sunrise to wake you up gently. $140 at Amazon

Bottom line Choosing between lamps comes down to personal preference. Think about what features you need and your preferences on size and appearance. Do you need varying brightness levels, and is a timer important? Do you need adjustable height and angles, or will you be traveling with it? Is price a factor? Once you've narrowed down your must-have features, you can't go wrong with any of the choices on this list. I use the Verilux HappyLight Luxe; it's my favorite because of the timer you can set to shut itself off automatically. I also like that you can adjust the brightness level and even the color from warmer to cooler. I haven't hung it on the wall, but I like having that option. What you need to know about SAD light therapy lamps I'm not a doctor or a scientist; I recommend you speak with your doctor before using a therapy lamp. I did talk with Dr. Deepika Sastry, M.D., M.B.A., who is a psychiatrist at the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center and an Assistant Professor at Case Western University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center. Dr. Sastry said,