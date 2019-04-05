So, you love to run at night huh? Running at night provides us with a myriad of wonderful benefits. Most of us have more time in the evenings to get our workout in. The dark provides us with cooler temperatures, and it can be a truly beautiful and tranquil place to get lost in. But, if you're going to run in the dark, it's going to be difficult to see anything including you, which means you need some top-notch safety gear for your evening run protection.
Sleek Design + Fiber Optics
Tracer 360Staff Favorite
The Tracer360 changes between six super bright solid colors and five eye catching multi-color flashing modes. It provides true 360-degree illumination, reflectivity, and fluorescence. It also features a lightweight, breathable, and adjustable design so you can wear it anytime.
Top Visibility
Free Move Reflective Vest
More budget friendly, this safety vest from Amazon keeps you visible from 750ft or more and it has 360-degree coverage in all weather conditions. It features an incredibly lightweight and comfortable design with a large pocket for storage. This vest comes in six different sizes (kids – adults) for the whole family and also includes two pieces of highly reflective, and adjustable arm/ankle wrist bands.
Best Clip On Lights
Whole Human LED Safety Lights
These Whole Human LED Safety Lights come in five different colors and sport a slim, lightweight, and a super bright design. They feature three different lighting modes and high capacity batteries are included with a battery life of up to 96 hours or more. You also get a ton of bonus accessories. With easy assembly, a 100% money back guarantee and a one-year warranty, these lights are a budget-friendly choice!
Best Headlamp
Foxelli Headlamp Flashlight
The Foxelli Headlamp Flashlight comes in eight different colors and features a super bright CREE-3W LED technology (200 ft beam) with a wide variety of white and red-light modes. It features a 90 degree tilt-able body and it's waterproof and durable. The CREE-3W technology has super long battery life, up to 45 hours. Foxelli also offers a 100% satisfaction, no questions asked, money back guarantee.
Best Reflective Socks
ReflecToes
The ReflecToes reflective socks come in four different colors and offer high reflectivity in the area you need it most. Thousands of directional orientated, spherical mirrors reflect light back to the source to make you visible. They'll keep you dry and comfortable with their moisture-wicking yarn, and the mesh vent keeps your feet nice and cool. They also offer arch support for maximum comfort and stability.
Best Reflective Running Belt
Sport2People Running Belt
The Sport2People Running Belt comes in ten different colors! Sporting this super bright LED belt, you'll be seen from 300 ft. It comes with a USB cord to recharge the light, so no worries about batteries here. This running belt is adjustable, elastic, and lightweight and offers a roomy and water-resistant pocket to store your small belongings. It also comes with a 100% money-back guarantee.
Glow baby, glow!
My personal favorite is the Tracer 360 because I'm a huge fan of eye catching color and options. The fact that I have numerous multi-color options, modes, and high-tech fiber optics with this vest puts it at the very top of my list. If you're looking for a great value, you can't go wrong with the Foxelli Headlamp or Whole Human LED Lights, or if you're looking for something more fun and fashion forward, the Sport2People Running Belt takes the cake.
In the end, you can't go wrong with any of these excellent safety gear choices for your nightly runs. All of these products will enable you to be safe and be seen while running at night so you can truly maximize and enjoy your workouts with the peace of mind and assurance that you'll be illuminated and visible every step of the way. Let there be light…happy running!
