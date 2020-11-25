Best Self Care Products iMore 2020

Self care products are important for staying healthy and happy anytime, but especially during challenging times. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. The products listed here can help provide a much-needed mood boost.

Take care of yourself and others

Before you take care of others, you need to take care of yourself. It's just like how flight attendants tell you to put your own oxygen mask on in an emergency before you help others with theirs. There's a good reason for that on an airplane: if you pass out, you're not much help to anyone else. But it's also true in life. When you're in a good place, you're much more able to help others get to a good place as well. So treat yourself with love and care, so you can do the same for others. In fact, any of the items on this list would make an amazing gift.

I don't know about you, but I'm useless without sleep. A good night's sleep is priceless. If your partners snoring or other distracting sounds keep you awake at night, I'd recommend the Bose Sleepbuds II. They've helped my husband stop snoring entirely. Not really; I assume he's still snoring away each night, and I just don't hear him anymore.

However, if that's not in the budget, go for the ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser, Quiet 5-in-1 Premium Humidifier to level up your home environment. It cleans the air while filling your home with moisture and the scent of your choice. I like the scent of lavender to help me relax.