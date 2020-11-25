Best Self Care Products iMore 2020
Self care products are important for staying healthy and happy anytime, but especially during challenging times. Take care of yourself and your loved ones. The products listed here can help provide a much-needed mood boost.
- A good night's sleep: Bose Sleepbuds II
- Scented candle kit: The Spa Girl Life Candle and Crystals
- Fresher air: Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier
- Soft hands: BOTA Age-Defying Hand Lotion with Apricot Oil and CBD
- Muscle relaxer: TaoTronics Massage Gun
- Soothing scents: ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser, Quiet 5-in-1 Premium Humidifier
- Establish healthier sleep cycles: Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
- Curl up with a good book: Kindle Paperwhite
- Keep hot drinks hot: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
- Eat clean, feel great: Sun Basket Meal Delivery
- Upscale cocktail: Bartesian Premium Cocktail and Margarita Machine for the Home Bar
- Antioxidants: GODIVA Chocolatier Dark Chocolate Gift Box
A good night's sleep: Bose Sleepbuds IIStaff Pick
Waking up from a solid night's sleep gives you the best possible start to your day. I've been sleeping better than ever since I started using the Bose Sleepbuds II. If unwanted sounds tend to keep you awake, this is the ultimate in self care.
Scented candle kit: The Spa Girl Life Candle and Crystals
A high-quality candle in a soothing scent along with a pair of crystals make a "mini first-aid kit for the soul." I have found this candle to be long-lasting. It has a lovely but not overpowering scent.
Fresher air: Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier
You'll breathe easier when your air quality is improved. The Okaysou AirMax8L Air Purifier is one of the best air purifiers you can buy. It uses a five-stage filtration system and features a child-lock, timer, and sleep mode.
Soft hands: BOTA Age-Defying Hand Lotion with Apricot Oil and CBD
More frequent hand-washing can lead to dry, chapped hands. This plant-based hand lotion absorbs into the hands quickly, leaving them soft but not greasy. It contains natural emollients, hemp extract, and essential fatty acids.
Muscle relaxer: TaoTronics Massage Gun
Alleviate tension and sore muscles with TaoTronics Massage Gun, a professional-grade, user-friendly, trigger point therapy tool. The sleek and portable massage gun comes with six different massage heads for different body parts. It has a quiet but powerful motor with 10 intensity levels and a rechargeable battery for cordless use.
Establish healthier sleep cycles: Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light can help you fall asleep and wake up more easily with its simulated sunset and sunrise cycles. Five different wake-up sounds give you a gentle start to your day.
Curl up with a good book: Kindle Paperwhite
There's nothing like curling up with a good book to transport you to another world. Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is lightweight and easy on the eyes and holds hundreds of e-books. You can even check out e-books from your local library if you don't want to purchase them.
Keep hot drinks hot: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 lets you keep your hot beverage of choice at the precise temperature you prefer for about 80 minutes on a charge or all day with the included coaster. Use the app to set and customize your perfect beverage temperature.
Eat clean, feel great: Sun Basket Meal Delivery
Nourish your body with nutritious food. Sun Basket is a subscription box that helps you make delicious, healthy, easy-to-prepare meals with minimal effort. Choose your meal plans according to your lifestyle and tastes. There's no set subscription; just pay for what you want and enjoy.
Antioxidants: GODIVA Chocolatier Dark Chocolate Gift Box
No list of the best self care products could be complete without chocolate! If you're going to enjoy chocolate, you might as well go for dark chocolate, which is just chocolatier chocolate as far as I'm concerned. At any rate, it's loaded with antioxidants and flavonoids, so it's a health food, right?
Take care of yourself and others
Before you take care of others, you need to take care of yourself. It's just like how flight attendants tell you to put your own oxygen mask on in an emergency before you help others with theirs. There's a good reason for that on an airplane: if you pass out, you're not much help to anyone else. But it's also true in life. When you're in a good place, you're much more able to help others get to a good place as well. So treat yourself with love and care, so you can do the same for others. In fact, any of the items on this list would make an amazing gift.
I don't know about you, but I'm useless without sleep. A good night's sleep is priceless. If your partners snoring or other distracting sounds keep you awake at night, I'd recommend the Bose Sleepbuds II. They've helped my husband stop snoring entirely. Not really; I assume he's still snoring away each night, and I just don't hear him anymore.
However, if that's not in the budget, go for the ASAKUKI 300ML Essential Oil Diffuser, Quiet 5-in-1 Premium Humidifier to level up your home environment. It cleans the air while filling your home with moisture and the scent of your choice. I like the scent of lavender to help me relax.
