Best Shooter Games on Apple Arcade iMore 2022
Sometimes when you play games, you want a deep story, with interesting visuals, and excellent character development, other times, you want to shoot as many enemies as you possibly can. This list is for the people who enjoy the latter.
While shooting games on Apple Arcade are not the most popular genre, some insanely great titles are worth a look if you love shooting baddies and kicking ass. Here are our favorite shooter games on Apple Arcade right now!
Exit the Gungeon
This is the follow-up to the highly popular Enter the Gungeon, except now you're doing the opposite: getting out of there, ASAP! Since the previous Gungeoneers were successful, the Gungeon is now a paradox and collapsing in on itself, and you need to Exit the Gungeon.
You'll need to make your way through each elevator shaft level and fight off hordes of demons with your single, everchanging weapon. It starts off as a simple peashooter, but as you blast your foes away, the gun will evolve every few moments, giving you even more awesome abilities and range, or it may be worse, and you'll just have to learn to adapt.
As you're stuck in the elevator fending off the enemies with your everchanging weapon, you'll need to make sure to roll through their attacks and dodge what you can. You're only able to take so much damage before it's a failure, so you'll need solid platforming skills and quick reflexes in order to survive.
BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner
This game definitely has a bit of a child-like flair to it, making it great for kids, and the difficulty level is a great mix of challenging enough not to be boring, but easy enough never to be too frustrating.
No top of shooting barrels open and dodging obstacles, the game always has a slight "fishing" mechanic that requires you to reel yourself to different spots to collect the items you find as you blast barrels to bits.
You even get to unlock new weapons, new levels, and new challenges as the game progresses, so there's even more to explore as the game goes on.
Explottens
In Explottens, the land of Catmandu is celebrating the end of the battle of Kittysburg. Evil kitties of KLAW laid siege to Catmandu in an effort to overthrow the democratically elected government and rule it with their iron paw. However, a group of heroic cats named KIT created a hero, who wiped out KLAW. But while the celebration goes on, it seems KLAW isn't done just yet.
Explottens features bullet-hell shmup action, and you control a feline hero of your choice as they zip, boost, and shoot their way through the skies. There are missions to complete, sidekicks to recruit to help you out in battle, and a ton of weapons and upgrades to make you even stronger.
The only negative thing about the game is the fact that it can be a bit too hard for some. Plus, the difficulty levels make it so you would need to upgrade your starting weapons, which are crappy, instead of saving up for something better. This isn't a game for the faint of feline hearts.
Sayonara Wild Hearts
In a nutshell, Sayonara Wild Hearts is a game about the heartbreak of a young woman, which disturbs the balance of the world. A diamond butterfly appears in her dreams, leading our unnamed heroine to a highway in the sky, where she finds and becomes her other self: a masked biker called The Fool.
The gameplay of Sayonara Wild Hearts consists of riding motorcycles or skateboards, flying through a fast-paced dreamland, participating in frantic dance battles, shooting lasers from your bike, wielding swords, and collecting hearts. You're just in charge of steering The Fool in the "lanes" on the screen and pushing buttons at the right moment to perform dodges and attacks when needed. Even though it doesn't explicitly state that it supports controllers, I had no issues using my DualShock 4 controllers to play.
While the game doesn't have a lot of shooting, it's a fantastic, critically acclaimed game for a reason — there's no else quite like it!
Star Fetched
On the surface, Star Fetched is a bit of a mixed bag in terms of gameplay. It plays a lot like a 2D platformer, but it has RPG, tower defense, and shoot elements added to the mix to keep the gameplay interesting.
You play as Rhys Randall, who is mysteriously transported away to an alien world. With limited gear and weapons to defend yourself against the dangers of this strange place, you must gather materials to build a ship and get off the planet.
Chase those dreams and high scores
Apple Arcade has a little bit of everything, including some awesome retro arcade goodness. These are some of the ones we've been playing, and they're pretty enjoyable, for the most part.
For a classic feeling platformer shooter, you'll definitely want to check out Exit the Gungeon, and maybe Enter the Gungeon too! To get something your kids would be okay to play without gore and extreme violence BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner is a great choice. Whichever game you start with, these all offer a great time and something a little different from the last.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get the best grip on your Nintendo Switch with these options
If you're a new Nintendo Switch OLED user, you'll be using that beautiful new built-in screen a lot. To make sure you hold on to it after long play sessions, here are the best grips we could find.
Here's the best Nintendo Switch OLED cases you can use with a dock
A new model of the Nintendo Switch requires a new case. Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch OLED cases that fit in the dock.
Keep that gorgeous iPad Air 5 screen pristine with a screen protector
You've got the amazing iPad Air 5, and you'll want to protect that screen from bumps and scratches. Grab one of these screen protectors to keep it from any damage.