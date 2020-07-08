Sometimes when you play games, you want a deep story, with interesting visuals, and excellent character development, other times, you want to shoot as many enemies as you possibly can. This list is for the people who enjoy the latter. While shooting games on Apple Arcade are not the most popular genre, some insanely great titles are worth a look if you love shooting baddies and kicking ass. Here are our favorite shooter games on Apple Arcade right now!

THE BEST Exit the Gungeon Studio: Devolver

Devolver Age rating: 12+

12+ Gamepad support Yes

This is the follow-up to the highly popular Enter the Gungeon, except now you're doing the opposite: getting out of there, ASAP! Since the previous Gungeoneers were successful, the Gungeon is now a paradox and collapsing in on itself, and you need to Exit the Gungeon. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You'll need to make your way through each elevator shaft level and fight off hordes of demons with your single, everchanging weapon. It starts off as a simple peashooter, but as you blast your foes away, the gun will evolve every few moments, giving you even more awesome abilities and range, or it may be worse, and you'll just have to learn to adapt. As you're stuck in the elevator fending off the enemies with your everchanging weapon, you'll need to make sure to roll through their attacks and dodge what you can. You're only able to take so much damage before it's a failure, so you'll need solid platforming skills and quick reflexes in order to survive. Even if you've never played Enter the Gungeon, Exit the Gungeon is an enjoyable experience for anyone who likes a challenge. You'll die a lot, but you'll be learning from your mistakes and getting better with each run (hopefully). See on Apple Arcade BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner Studio: BattleBrew

BattleBrew Age rating: 9+

9+ Gamepad support: No

Just like a classic vertical shoot 'em up game, you would see in an arcade, BattleSky Brigade: Harpooner delivers a scrolling adventure that forces you to keep tour reflexes sharp. This game definitely has a bit of a child-like flair to it, making it great for kids, and the difficulty level is a great mix of challenging enough not to be boring, but easy enough never to be too frustrating. No top of shooting barrels open and dodging obstacles, the game always has a slight "fishing" mechanic that requires you to reel yourself to different spots to collect the items you find as you blast barrels to bits. You even get to unlock new weapons, new levels, and new challenges as the game progresses, so there's even more to explore as the game goes on. See on Apple Arcade Explottens Studio: WeRplay

WeRplay Age rating: 4+

4+ Gamepad support: Yes