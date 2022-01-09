Best small iPhone iMore 2022

If you look at the world of mobile phones, it seems that the latest trend is going towards "bigger is better," including our favorite iPhone. But let's face it — not everyone wants a giant phone. For some people, a smaller, more compact iPhone is better in terms of usability, as you can use it more easily with one hand (while multitasking with the other), and it is easier to fit in pockets, bags, and even car mounts. While the original iPhone SE was the perfect size for small iPhone lovers, it doesn't appear that Apple is going back to that size again. Thankfully, the iPhone 13 mini is the best small iPhone on the market, especially if you want the best new features that Apple has to offer.

The best compact iPhone overall is definitely the iPhone 13 mini. This super small iPhone features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and is a mere 5.18-inches tall and 2.53-inches wide. The display on the iPhone 13 mini is actually bigger than the 2nd-generation iPhone SE at 4.7-inches, but you get more on the screen at once since there is no longer a Home button or bezels. With the iPhone 13 mini, you're getting pretty much the regular iPhone 13, but in a smaller package. That includes the A15 Bionic chip, great 17-hour battery life (just two hours short of the iPhone 13), Face ID for biometrics, 5G cellular data support, and MagSafe compatibly for accessories. If you prefer to stay up-to-date with the best that Apple offers but still want a device that can be used with a single hand, then the iPhone 13 mini is it. On top of that, you can get at least 128GB of storage space, going up to 512GB. This is especially great if you plan to make use of the dual 12MP camera system with Wide and Ultra-Wide lenses, Night mode, improved overall low-light sensors, Deep Fusion, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode video recording. And since you have a TrueDepth front-facing camera, you also have 12MP with support for most of the aforementioned features of the rear-facing camera system for your selfies. The iPhone 13 mini is great for those who want the best small iPhone that can be comfortably used with one hand while still having the latest technology. Of course, the small size doesn't mean it's inexpensive, though — but it's worth it. Pros: Smallest form factor

Best compact overall iPhone 13 mini (2021) Small, but mighty The iPhone 13 mini is the smallest iPhone there is while having the best new features. From $699 at Apple

Best compact value: iPhone SE (2nd Generation, 2020)

If you're looking for the best compact iPhone but still want the most bang out with your buck (like we said in our iPhone SE (2020) review), then you can't go wrong with the second generation iPhone SE. In fact, before the iPhone 13 mini launched, we considered the iPhone SE as the best overall compact phone. With the iPhone SE, you get a 4.7-inch Retina HD display. However, while the display is theoretically smaller than the iPhone 13 mini, that's only because there are still bezels around it, so you're missing out on the edge-to-edge display. The one-up that the SE has over the mini is Touch ID since there is still a Home button. If you don't want to use Face ID, the iPhone SE and its Home button for Touch ID are fantastic. The iPhone SE also packs in an A13 Bionic chip, so it's still pretty fast and snappy. You get up to 13 hours of battery life, and it starts with 64GB of storage and goes up to 256GB. You only get a single 12MP Wide camera, though, so you won't be able to take cool Ultra Wide photos, but it still has Portrait mode with Portrait Lighting and 4K video recording up to 60fps. However, if you want the value of an iPhone SE but want faster 5G connectivity, then you may want to hold off for a little bit longer. According to recent reports, it is speculated that Apple will be launching a third-generation iPhone SE with 5G in the first quarter of 2022. Of course, take that with a grain of salt, as nothing has been confirmed just yet. Pros: Small size

Best compact value iPhone SE 2nd-generation (2020) A lot of bang for your buck The iPhone SE (2nd generation) is small and has Touch ID and decent internals for the price. From $399 at Apple

Best compact for pros: iPhone 13 Pro

If you want the best possible set of features but still have an iPhone that's a manageable size, then the iPhone 13 Pro is your best option. With the iPhone 13 Pro, you get a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which is absolutely beautiful to look at. With the ProMotion, you get dynamic refresh rates of up to 120Hz, which is especially noticeable if you're enjoying some high-quality mobile gaming. You also get the A15 Bionic, 5G cellular support, up to 22 hours of battery life, and Face ID, plus it works with all MagSafe accessories. However, the biggest draw of the iPhone 13 Pro is the camera system. You get a 12MP Wide, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out for a total of 6x optical zoom range. There are even better low-light sensors, LiDAR scanners for Night mode portraits, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Apple ProRAW support, Cinematic mode video recording, Macro mode for both photo and videos, and ProRes video format. And with storage that starts at 128GB and goes up to 1TB, there's plenty of room to store all of your photos and video, especially if you plan to shoot in ProRes. You're getting the best possible features in an iPhone with the iPhone 13 Pro without being overly gigantic in size. It's the best if you need serious pocket computing power, but it doesn't come cheap. However, I can say that it's well worth it if you enjoy taking photos or video with just your iPhone. Pros: Smallest size with powerful camera system

Best compact for pros iPhone 13 Pro (2021) For the power user iPhone 13 Pro gives you the absolute best features for professionals, though the size is getting up there. From $999 at Apple

Best compact for the middle ground: iPhone 13

If the iPhone 13 mini is just a tad too small for you, but you don't need the features of the iPhone 13 Pro, then the regular iPhone 13 could be what you need. With the iPhone 13, you pretty much have everything the iPhone 13 mini has, but the display is 6.1-inches instead of 5.4-inches. You'll still have the A15 Bionic, 5G cellular data, Wide and Ultra-Wide cameras, sensor-shift optical image stabilization, Cinematic mode video recording, improved low-light sensors in the cameras, up to 512GB storage, MagSafe, and more. The 6.1-inch display is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro, minus the ProMotion, but if you don't need the Telephoto lens, ProRAW, ProRes, Macro mode photography, or up to 1TB of storage, then it's a good choice. Plus, you can save some money, too, as the iPhone 13 is just $100 more than the mini but $200 less than the Pro. Pros: Larger screen

