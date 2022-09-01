Best Speakers for Apple TV 4K in 2022

So you have an Apple TV 4K that's equipped with Dolby Atmos, but your current speaker system isn't up to snuff for that high-quality audio? Don't worry, there are some great speaker options out there for the Apple TV 4K, and we've rounded them all up here for you!

Play it loud! Here are some great Apple TV 4K speakers.

Sonos Beam View at Sonos US & Canada (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) AirPlay 2 and more



The Sonos Beam is an excellent compact soundbar that will work with your Apple TV 4K wirelessly through AirPlay 2. If you prefer wires, you'll need to plug your ATV4K into your TV via HDMI, then plug in the Sonos Beam to your TV's HDMI-ARC port. The Beam features rich, high-quality sound and will fill the entire room, despite its small size. Sonos Playbar View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Bigger size, bigger sound



If you're not convinced about the Sonos Beam but still want a Sonos product, go with the Playbar. The larger size of the Playbar means even bigger sound quality, and though the size is bigger, you can mount the Playbar in either horizontal or vertical position on the wall for convenience. It is also better geared for larger rooms. Nakamichi Soundwafe Ultra 9.2.4 Theater View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) The whole package

The Nakamichi Soundwafe Ultra is a complete home theater system that includes, not one, but two, wireless subwoofers. This system also comes with a soundbar, and four speakers, which when combined, make up 9.2.4 channels of glorious Dolby Atmos and DTS:X home theater sound. Sony ST5000 7.1.2ch 800W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer Check Amazon (opens in new tab) High quality from Sony



This soundbar from Sony is packed with high-quality, 7.1.2 channel audio. It has full support for 4K and Dolby Atmos audio, and there is no loss of quality from the source to the screen. This soundbar also has three regular HDMI outputs and even an HDMI-ARC port, so all of your bases are covered. Vizio SB36512-F6 5.1.2 Home Theater View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Atmos on a budget



This budget-friendly home theater system from Vizio provides everything you need to get started with your new Apple TV 4K. Included in the box are a 36-inch soundbar, subwoofer, and two compact speakers. The SB36512-F6 supports Dolby Atmos, and you can stream directly to it over Bluetooth. Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker System Set of 2 Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Easy upgrade



If you have an existing speaker system for your home theater already, then this Dolby Atmos speaker system set is an excellent addition. You get two speakers to go on the left and right of your television for a streamlined speaker system setup. It features full-range, acoustic suspension, and you can mount it on your wall with the included tools.

Theater quality

There are a lot of great speaker options out there that can help you unlock the incredible Dolby Atmos audio quality that your Apple TV 4K (opens in new tab) is capable of. However, our favorite is the Sonos Beam (opens in new tab), because it's small and compact but packs enough audio drivers in it to fill up small to medium-sized rooms with incredibly rich sound.

Already have an Atmos capable receiver and are looking for a speaker upgrade? Then the Atmos-enabled Onkyo SKH-410 Speaker Set (opens in new tab) are definitely worth a look. This affordable pair is incredibly small, yet powerful enough for Atmos Height Effects when mounted on a wall, or as a set of surround speakers.