So you have an Apple TV 4K that's equipped with Dolby Atmos, but your current speaker system isn't up to snuff for that high-quality audio? Don't worry, there are some great speaker options out there for the Apple TV 4K, and we've rounded them all up here for you!

There are a lot of great speaker options out there that can help you unlock the incredible Dolby Atmos audio quality that your Apple TV 4K is capable of. However, our favorite is the Sonos Beam, because it's small and compact but packs enough audio drivers in it to fill up small to medium-sized rooms with incredibly rich sound.

