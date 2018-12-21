So you have an Apple TV 4K that's equipped with Dolby Atmos, but your current speaker system isn't up to snuff for that high-quality audio? Don't worry, there are some great speaker options out there for the Apple TV 4K, and we've rounded them all up here for you!
Our pick
Sonos Beam
The Sonos Beam is an excellent compact soundbar that will work with your Apple TV 4K, although it requires a small workaround since the Beam must be plugged in through HDMI-ARC, which is not on the Apple TV itself. Instead, you'll need to plug your ATV4K into your TV via HDMI, then plug in the Sonos Beam to your TV's HDMI-ARC port. The Beam features rich, high-quality sound and will fill the entire room, despite its small size.
Bigger size, bigger sound
Sonos Playbar
If you're not convinced about the Sonos Beam but still want a Sonos product, go with the Playbar. The larger size of the Playbar means even bigger sound quality, and though the size is bigger, you can mount the Playbar in either horizontal or vertical position on the wall for convenience. It is also better geared for larger rooms.
Dolby Atmos as it's meant to be
LG SK10Y 5.1.2 Channel Hi-Res Audio Sound Bar with Dolby Atmos
LG's Meridian Audio helps this sound bar deliver incredibly stunning sound quality that's fairly immersive. It's capable of playing back lossless stereo at up to 24-bit/192kHz. You'll get 4K and Dolby Atmos sound without any loss in quality, so this means you experience your ATV4K as it was always meant to be.
High quality from Sony
Sony ST5000 7.1.2ch 800W Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer
This sound bar from Sony is packed with high-quality audio. It has full support for 4K and Dolby Atmos audio, and there is no loss of quality from the source to the screen. This sound bar also has three regular HDMI outputs and even an HDMI-ARC port, so all of your bases are covered.
Affordable but good quality audio
Pioneer Surround Elite Atmos Soundbar Home Speaker
This simple soundbar speaker system from Pioneer provides you with 3.1.2 channel audio for your ATV4K. It has multi-channel amplification, so while the quality isn't Dolby, it's affordable and still sounds good. It also has DTS Play-Fi, allowing you to stream music from compatible devices directly onto the speaker itself.
Budget Dolby Atmos
Onkyo SKH-410 Dolby Atmos-Enabled Speaker System Set of 2
If you have an existing speaker system for your home theater already, then this Dolby Atmos speaker system set is a good addition. You get two speakers to go on the left and right of your television for a streamlined speaker system setup. It features full range, acoustic suspension, and you can mount it on your wall with the included tools.
There are a lot of great speaker options out there that can help you unlock the incredible Dolby Atmos audio quality that your Apple TV 4K is capable of. However, our favorite is the Sonos Beam, because it's small and compact but packs enough audio drivers in it to fill up small to medium-sized rooms with incredibly rich sound.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.