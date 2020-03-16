Apple Arcade is Apple's jam-packed gaming subscription service. For just $4.99 per month, you get access to an ever-growing catalog of games spanning a wide variety of genres. What's even better is that Family Sharing is included in that price, letting up to six people in your family share a subscription at no additional cost. That means everyone can get in on the latest stealth titles to hit the service the second they arrive.

Get your game on! Apple Arcade Unlimited games, one flat rate Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more being added regularly. There's a bit of something for everyone, and it costs less than your morning latte! $4.99 per month from Apple

THE BEST Sneaky Sasquatch Studio: RAC7 Games

RAC7 Games Age rating: 4+

4+ Use a gamepad? No