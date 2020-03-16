Apple ArcadeSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

Apple Arcade is Apple's jam-packed gaming subscription service. For just $4.99 per month, you get access to an ever-growing catalog of games spanning a wide variety of genres. What's even better is that Family Sharing is included in that price, letting up to six people in your family share a subscription at no additional cost. That means everyone can get in on the latest stealth titles to hit the service the second they arrive.

Get your game on!

Apple Arcade

Unlimited games, one flat rate

Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more being added regularly. There's a bit of something for everyone, and it costs less than your morning latte!

THE BEST

Sneaky Sasquatch

  • Studio: RAC7 Games
  • Age rating: 4+
  • Use a gamepad? No

Sneaky SasquatchSource: iMore

Take on the role of a mythical Sasquatch to perform fun, stealthy tasks in this Apple Arcade title. You need to sneak around various human campsites as a Sasquatch and take part in various activities without humans catching on.

Steal clothing, which will allow you to dress as a human. Steal food from their coolers. Play games, fish, and dig for treasure. There are several activities in which you can take part in throughout the campground.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

One of the more interesting activities is racing. You can acquire vehicles to race on the campground racetrack. You can even spend time upgrading these vehicles for even better performance.

If you've been looking for an 'Untitled Goose Game' kind of experience on Apple Arcade, Sneaky Sasquatch goes a long way to scratch that itch, even if it's not quite the same thing. It's definitely worth taking a look at if you want something a little stealthy.

See on Apple Arcade

THE REST

Operator 41

  • Studio: Shifty Eye
  • Age rating: 4+
  • Use a gamepad? Yes

Operator 41Source: iMore

In Operator 41, you take on the role of a spy trying to get vital intel back to headquarters. This highly stylized game takes its design cues from old 1960s spy shows and was designed by a 14-year-old developer.

In each level, you need to reach the phone, which is always located on the other end of the stage. The levels take multiple forms, like rooftops, parks, or multi-floor stages. Each one requires you to duck around cover to avoid being spotted as guards with flashlights patrol. Watch out for patrol patterns, time your movements right, and you'll be able to make it to the end.

If you're looking for a stealth game with an old-school spy feel, check out Operator 41. It's got style, interesting gameplay, and is definitely stealthy.

See on Apple Arcade

Don't get caught!

Stealth is a genre that isn't yet well-represented in Apple Arcade. These are the titles we've been playing so far, and they're pretty interesting. But there could be more, so we hope to see the list grow over time. Which ones are your favorites? Let us know in the comments!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.