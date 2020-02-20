Best True Wireless Earbuds Under $100 iMore 2020

Great headphones and earbuds come in all shapes and sizes. They also come in a variety of price ranges, making it relatively easy to choose a headphone or set of earbuds depending on your budget. An extremely popular category of headphone over the past several years have been true wireless earbuds. We've gathered a list of the best true wireless earbuds for those on a budget.

Not all great earbuds are expensive

We often talk about the "mainstream" true wireless earbuds such as AirPods. However, not all great true wireless earbuds need to be expensive. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are a fantastic option that sound great, last a long time, and use USB-C for charging. Other great options include the Creative Outlier Gold, BEBEN True Wireless Earbuds, and the Edifier TWS1.

I'd go for the Creative Outlier Gold over the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 due to aesthetics. The Outlier Gold also features much more battery life on a single charge, doubling the Soundcore LIberty Air 2's 7 hours with up to 14 hours on a single charge. Otherwise, the two earbuds are pretty close.

