Best True Wireless Earbuds Under $100 iMore 2020
Great headphones and earbuds come in all shapes and sizes. They also come in a variety of price ranges, making it relatively easy to choose a headphone or set of earbuds depending on your budget. An extremely popular category of headphone over the past several years have been true wireless earbuds. We've gathered a list of the best true wireless earbuds for those on a budget.
- Best overall: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
- Runner up: Creative Outlier Gold
- Sounds good: Edifier TWS1
- Out for a run: JLab JBuds Air Sport
- Crank that bass: TREBLAB X5
- Long battery life: PASONOMI Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless
- Best value: BEBEN True Wireless Earbuds
Best overall: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2Staff Pick
The Liberty Air 2s' biggest strength is battery life. They get up to 7 hours on the buds side and an additional 21 hours with the included charging case. The earbuds also offer Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and USB-C for charging, which is always welcome.
Runner up: Creative Outlier Gold
The Outlier Gold feature IPX5 water resistance, USB-C for charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and great sound quality. They also happen to be super stylish as well, if that matters to you.
Sounds good: Edifier TWS1
If you're looking for the best sound from true wireless earbuds on a budget, the TWS1 from Edifier should be on your radar. There's a small bass boost, but otherwise, the sound is very natural and smooth. Dynamic range and soundstage are pretty decent given the price.
Out for a run: JLab JBuds Air Sport
With IP66 water and dust resistance, the JBuds Air Sport will be able to withstand most moderate to tough workouts (sans swimming). The buds also feature up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge and 28 hours with the included charging case.
Crank that bass: TREBLAB X5
The X5 features some of the most plentiful and boomy bass in its price range. Bass lovers will absolutely fall in love with these cans. They also feature 6 hours of battery life on the buds end and up to 24 additional hours with the charging case.
Long battery life: PASONOMI Bluetooth Earbuds Wireless
These true wireless earbuds from PASONOMI feature Bluetooth 5.0 and fast pairing, IPX7 water resistance, and an insane 72 hours of battery life between both the buds and case.
Best value: BEBEN True Wireless Earbuds
For the price, these earbuds from BEBEN are a steal with IP68 water resistance, 25 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 5.0, and a solid sound signature. They are also super comfortable with a relatively compact charging case.
Not all great earbuds are expensive
We often talk about the "mainstream" true wireless earbuds such as AirPods. However, not all great true wireless earbuds need to be expensive. The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are a fantastic option that sound great, last a long time, and use USB-C for charging. Other great options include the Creative Outlier Gold, BEBEN True Wireless Earbuds, and the Edifier TWS1.
I'd go for the Creative Outlier Gold over the Soundcore Liberty Air 2 due to aesthetics. The Outlier Gold also features much more battery life on a single charge, doubling the Soundcore LIberty Air 2's 7 hours with up to 14 hours on a single charge. Otherwise, the two earbuds are pretty close.
