Best True Wireless Earbuds iMore 2020
True wireless earbuds are the pinnacle of wireless headphone innovation. Packing great sound quality, exceptional battery life, and a charging case in a super portable case is an incredible engineering feat. Apple/Beats headphones take it a step further, though, especially when pairing to an iOS device. This is thanks to the H1/W1 chip, which allows for one-click pairing, seamless switching between devices, and system-level integration on iOS.
- Best overall: AirPods (2nd generation)
- Runner up: AirPods Pro
- Long battery life: Powerbeats Pro
- ANC all day: Sony WF-1000XM3
- Awesome sound: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
- Workout buds: Jaybird Vista
- Great value: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
Best overall: AirPods (2nd generation)Staff Pick
The biggest difference between AirPods and AirPods Pro is that the Pros feature ANC. If you don't care about that, save your money and get the 2nd generation AirPods. They feature a one size fits all design, good sound, solid battery life, and super-compact design.
Runner up: AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are the pinnacle of truly wireless earbuds if you own an iPhone. They feature fantastic ANC performance, great sound, and a super comfortable fit.
Long battery life: Powerbeats Pro
At the expense of a much larger charging case, the Powerbeats Pro feature up to 9 hours of battery life on the side of the buds, nearly doubling that of AirPods. The Powerbeats Pro use a hook design that goes around your outer ear, which equates to a super secure fit.
ANC all day: Sony WF-1000XM3
The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a great alternative to the AirPods Pro. They feature up to 6 hours of battery life on a single charge (vs. 4.5 hours on AirPods Pro) with ANC enabled. However, both the earbuds and the charging case are much larger with the WF-1000XM3 compared to AirPods Pro.
Awesome sound: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless
Sennheiser is known for having truly exceptional sound across all of their products, and the Momentum True Wireless keeps that tradition going. However, that does come at the expense of a bigger earbud size and slightly shorter battery life.
Workout buds: Jaybird Vista
The Jaybird Vista feature IPX7 water resistance. They'll withstand nearly all types of exercise (sans swimming). The Vitsas are also super comfortable, feature great sound, and a relatively small charging case.
Great value: Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2
The Liberty Air 2 aren't necessarily the cheapest true wireless earbuds around but are an incredible value. For its price, the Liberty Air 2 feature the best combination of sound quality, battery life, comfort, and portability.
The verdict is in
It shouldn't surprise anyone, but the AirPods Pro are our top pick for true wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancelation, great comfort with multiple ear tip sizes, and decent battery life with up to 4.5 hours on the side of the earbuds with ANC enabled, and a compact wireless charging case. Honestly, outside of battery life, the AirPods Pro will be really tough to beat when it comes to true wireless earbuds.
Our runner up the AirPods (2nd generation) and Powerbeats Pro aren't surprising either as they share the same H1 chip found in the AirPods Pro that lets you switch between your Apple devices super effortlessly. All three sets of earbuds charge over Lightning, and the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd generation) are even more effortless thanks to their wireless charging cases.
