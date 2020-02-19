Best True Wireless Earbuds iMore 2020

True wireless earbuds are the pinnacle of wireless headphone innovation. Packing great sound quality, exceptional battery life, and a charging case in a super portable case is an incredible engineering feat. Apple/Beats headphones take it a step further, though, especially when pairing to an iOS device. This is thanks to the H1/W1 chip, which allows for one-click pairing, seamless switching between devices, and system-level integration on iOS.

The verdict is in

It shouldn't surprise anyone, but the AirPods Pro are our top pick for true wireless earbuds. They feature active noise cancelation, great comfort with multiple ear tip sizes, and decent battery life with up to 4.5 hours on the side of the earbuds with ANC enabled, and a compact wireless charging case. Honestly, outside of battery life, the AirPods Pro will be really tough to beat when it comes to true wireless earbuds.

Our runner up the AirPods (2nd generation) and Powerbeats Pro aren't surprising either as they share the same H1 chip found in the AirPods Pro that lets you switch between your Apple devices super effortlessly. All three sets of earbuds charge over Lightning, and the AirPods Pro and AirPods (2nd generation) are even more effortless thanks to their wireless charging cases.

