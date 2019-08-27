Best Wireless TV Headphones iMore 2019

Watching movies while wearing a wireless headset will change your perception of how movies are meant to be viewed. As soon as you cancel out all of the background noise and finally hear every sound coming from your movie's audio, you'll never want to watch TV the regular way ever again. We recommend the Sennheiser RS 185 RF Wireless Headphone System because they are incredibly comfortable against your ears for extended wear, and it has fantastic sound quality.

The Sennheiser RS 185 RF Wireless Headphone System is an excellent accessory for anyone who enjoys losing themselves in a good movie or song. Measuring at 9.3 x 5.9 x 11.6 inches and weighing a light 3.3 pounds, these headphones are ergonomically designed to fit on your ears for long periods without causing discomfort. The fabric that encases the speakers feels soft against your ears, offering additional comfort so that you can entirely focus on your movie. These wireless headphones have incredible digital wireless audio transmission. It allows you to walk to your kitchen for a quick snack without the risk of missing an essential part of your movie due to the sound cutting or becoming fuzzy. You can go as far as an impressive 100 meters away from the transmitter. Another great feature is the Sennheiser RS 165 RF Wireless Headphones support both analog and digital inputs. If you live in a full household or a smaller home where watching movies is difficult because you want to turn up the volume and be one with your film, but the rest of your family is ready to wind down for the night, then these headphones are perfect for you. With its multi-receiver transmitter, the RS 185 RF Wireless Headphones can happily support up to two pairs of headphones so that you can enjoy your movie with a partner. Some happy customers note that although they enjoy the many features of these headphones, it can be difficult to cancel out loud background noise. This lack of noise cancellation may be a problem if you're trying to distract your children while hosting a party. Pros: Comfortable

Signals can reach as far as 100 meters away from the transmitter

Transmitter supports up to two pairs of headphones Cons: Not great at canceling out background noise

Best Overall Sennheiser RS 185 RF Wireless Headphone System Comfortable wireless headphones with 100-meter signal reach The Sennheiser RS 185 RF Wireless Headphone System is ergonomically designed for extended wear and has a 100-meter signal reach. $253 at Amazon

Best Value: Avantree Wireless Headphones

The Avantree Wireless Headphones are an excellent match for anyone who uses an aptX low-latency supported Bluetooth transmitter or a Bluetooth TV. The Bluetooth prevents lagging and helps the sound be optimized. If your TV does not have Bluetooth capabilities, you can purchase a separate transmitter to connect your headphones and watch your movies wirelessly with ease. These wireless headphones come equipped with a built-in bass system, which allows you to watch movies with excellent sound quality. Although they aren't noise-canceling, you can adjust the acoustics to suit each genre, helping you feel more connected to the show. Share your experience with a friend as two devices can be connected at the same time. Offering 40 hours of battery life, the Avantree Wireless Headphones are great for travel and binge-watching your favorites shows on Netflix. However, it has been mentioned that once the battery life reached 30 percent, an irritating beeping occurs once a minute until you recharge them. Measuring at 180 x 170 x 80 millimeters and weighing an incredibly light 200 grams, these headphones are designed for extreme comfort and wearability. The headband is easily adjustable and the ear padding is made from a super soft fabric that is suited for big and small ears. Pros: Built-in bass controls

40-hour battery life

Extremely light Cons: Not noise canceling

Start to beep every minute when battery is low

Best Value Avantree Wireless Headphones Extremely light wireless headphones with a 40-hour battery life The Avantree Wireless Headphones offer 40 hours of battery life and are incredibly light and comfortable for extended wear. $70 from Amazon

Best Premium: Sony MDRRF985RK Wireless RF Headphones

The Sony MDRRF985RK Wireless RD Headphones are excellent for enjoying your favorite movies or shows wirelessly. If you're someone who likes watching TV in bed before dozing off, then these headphones are perfect for you as you can listen freely without waking up your partner. Measuring at 3.9 x 4.2 x 8.6 inches and weighing 10.59 ounces, these padded headphones have an adjustable headband that is lightweight and comfortable. You can quickly burn through the 25-hour battery life without feeling any discomfort to your ears. To charge, simply place the headphones directly on the charging dock. You do not need to remove the battery. These Sony wireless headphones also come equipped with automatic tuning for excellent signal reception as well as 40-millimeter driver units for fantastic sound quality. Although some user feedback has been that over time, they have noticed a slight decrease in signal power. Another impressive feature is the transmitter's ability to connect to an unlimited number of headphones. You can also adjust the volume through a control panel attached to the side of the earpieces. Pros: Automatic tuning for excellent signal reception

25-hour battery life

Transmitter connects to an unlimited number of headphones Cons: Slight decrease in signal power over time

Best Premium Sony MDRRF985RK Wireless RF Headphones Excellent signal reception and sound quality The Sony MDRRF985RK Wireless RF Headphones offer a 25-hour battery life with excellent signal reception and sound quality. $275 from Amazon

Best Versatility: Plantronics Wireless Backbeat

The Plantronics Wireless Backbeat headphones are an excellent option for anyone who is looking for something that they can use to watch movies, play games, listen to music, or make calls. These wireless headphones offer a noise-canceling option for when you want to eliminate background noise and dive deeper into your movie. Just press a button to activate and deactivate the noise-canceling feature as you please. Measuring at 8.1 x 7.8 x 9 inches and weighing 10.1 ounces, these headphones are made to be comfortable and easy to use. The perforated mesh and faux leather feels nice and breathable while offering the perfect amount of padding for extended wear. Also included in this package is a nylon sleeve for storage. Some users mention that they enjoy the placement of the controls. And they like the clear LED battery life indicator. Once the battery life is reached, you can choose to either recharge or reconnect through the included cable wires. However, some owners do mention that after a year or so, it can start to become difficult to charge the battery due to hardware issues. Not only are these headphones compatible with multiple types of devices, but they offer a fantastic frequency reach of up to 100 meters. This means that you can walk around your office or house easily while remaining connected to your audio with excellent quality of sound. Pros: 24-hour battery life

Adjustable noise-canceling option

Comfortable faux leather padding Cons: Hardware issues can make it hard to charge the battery after a while

Best Versatility Plantronics Wireless Backbeat Wireless headphones with adjustable noise-canceling features The Plantronics Wireless Backbeat headphones are made from faux leather and offer impressive noise-canceling features at the click of a button. $132 from Amazon

Best for Kids: Zihnic Wireless Headset

The Zihnic Wireless Headset is a great option for kids as it comes in a variety of bold colors and offers all of the basic needs for watching TV wirelessly. The headphones are made from a comfortable texture that mimics the feel and texture of skin, so you won't know where your ear ends, and the headphones begin. The band is flexible and can be manipulated to fit small children and adults. They also come with a case, which is great for protection and portability. These headphones feature Bluetooth capabilities that automatically pair with the easy click of a button. Children can enjoy the noise-canceling capabilities and immerse themselves in their shows. You don't have to worry about your child damaging their eardrums as the noise-canceling features work even on low volume settings. The Zihnic Wireless Headset offers 14 hours of battery life and can be quickly charged in under three hours. With that said, you don't have to take them off to charge them. Once you've reached the 14-hour battery lifespan, plug them in and carry on with your movie marathon. This is also a great feature for traveling. Some customer feedback has been that the headphones are manufactured poorly, but if you treat them with care, you shouldn't have too many issues. Pros: Come in bold colors

Noise-canceling

Comfortable Cons: Poor manufacturing