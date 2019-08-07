Best Workout Armbands for iPod touch 7 iMore 2019

The iPod touch 7 is a great device for playing your favorite tunes or podcast while you work out. But holding it in your hand is no fun; you risk dropping it when you work up a sweat. Check out these fabulous armbands to keep your iPod touch safe, secure, and conveniently close at hand.

Which one should you choose?

For the most flexibility and functionality, I'd pick the Newppon 180° Rotatable Running Armband. You can view your iPod touch 7's screen at your preferred angle as you exercise, and the open concept makes it easy to adjust the volume, skip a track, answer a phone call, or whatever else you need to do on the iPod while you work out. The strap is perforated for breathability. There is a hidden key holder and a headphone cord management strap. The elastic that holds the iPod touch 7 in place is so flexible, and it can also hold just about any smartphone and even a small tablet like the iPad mini.

For a more comfortable, fashionable option, I'd choose the E Tronic Edge Sports Armband. It looks like the compression sleeves that many professional athletes wear on their biceps these days, but the soft, breathable fabric armband holds your iPod touch and other valuables. The headphone holes aren't noticeable when not in use. Choose just the right size for you to ensure perfect comfort and fit. The reflective logo gives you more visibility at night.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.