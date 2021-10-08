"Acapulco" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

"Acapulco" tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo. The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro (who reprises his role from the movie as Hugo, older Maximo's nephew), Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.

