What you need to know
- "Acapulco" has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The new bilingual comedy series stars Eugenio Derbe.
"Acapulco" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new comedy series tells the story of "20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco."
"Acapulco" tells the story of 20-something Máximo Gallardo (Enrique Arrizon), whose dream comes true when he gets the job of a lifetime as a cabana boy at the hottest resort in Acapulco. He soon realizes the job is far more complicated than he ever imagined and in order to succeed, he must learn to navigate a demanding clientele, a mercurial mentor, and a complicated home life, without losing his way to shortcuts or temptations. The series, which is told in both Spanish and English, takes place in 1984, with Derbez narrating and playing the present-day version of the main character, Máximo Gallardo.
The ensemble cast starring alongside Derbez includes Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro (who reprises his role from the movie as Hugo, older Maximo's nephew), Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, Regina Orozco and Carlos Corona.
If you haven't seen the trailer for the new series you can check it out below:
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
"Acapulco" is now streaming on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the new series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2021.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Apple Store is down ahead of Apple Watch Series 7 pre-orders!
The Apple Store is now offline as everyone gets ready for the Apple Watch Series 7 pre-order push.
'Ted Lasso' producer again teases that a fourth season could happen
Ted Lasso fans rejoice! There might be a fourth season after all.
You can now download the ninth public beta for macOS Monterey
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
iPhone doesn't have an SD card slot, but you can use a flash drive instead!
Having a flash drive that works with your iPhone is a great little accessory to have in your back pocket! Here are the best options for backing up your phone.