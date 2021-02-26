What you need to know
- Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry has premiered on Apple TV+.
- The documentary follows Eilish while she worked on her debut studio album.
Today, the highly anticipated Billie Eilish documentary, Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, premiered globally on Apple TV+.
The documentary, which follows Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas as they work on her debut studio album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? The album went on to win Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
"Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?"
Yesterday, Apple hosted a live premiere event for the documentary, featuring interviews with Bille Eilish, R.J. Cutler, and an exclusive performance from the artist.
The festivities kick off at 6pm PT / 9pm ET, and the event will be available to stream for free through the Apple TV app, Apple Music app, and Eilish's own YouTube channel. Immediately following the event, "Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry" will debut on Apple TV+ for all subscribers.
The company also recently released a new trailer called Meet Billie ahead of the documentary's premiere.
Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is available now to stream on Apple TV+.
