A hot ticket item on many shopping lists this holiday season is the Apple Watch Series 6 . Despite its popularity, there are actually some sensational deals to be had with both Amazon and Walmart discounting one particular model of the latest Apple Watch to an unforeseen price for Black Friday .

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds new features such as Blood Oxygen monitoring, an always-on altimeter, and comes in two new colors: Blue and (PRODUCT)RED.

The Apple Watch Series 6 adds Blood Oxygen monitoring to the Apple Watch. The new feature allows users to open the Blood Oxygen app and measure the levels of oxygenation in their blood. The watch will also do some background monitoring of your blood oxygen levels as you work, workout, relax, and sleep.

The new watch also adds an always-on altimeter, which allows you to always understand your current elevation. This is a handy feature for those who like to hike, camp, or seem to always find themselves seeking out mountain peaks.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is also the first Apple Watch to come in Blue and (PRODUCT)RED colors, adding some new combinations to match your watch to your new iPhone.

The watch continues to support all of the great features, like Apple Watch heart rate monitoring, the ability to take an ECG, fall detection, and overall health monitoring and activity tracking.

