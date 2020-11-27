Now you can snag Black Friday accessory deals at a handful of our favorite tech accessory brand sites. Griffin, Incase, Incipio, Survivor, and Kate Spade have all marked down nearly everything on their websites, some items as much as 60% off.

You'll want to explore each of the sites because this is the time to grab those tech accessories you need. Griffin is probably most known for its high-quality charging accessories, though the site sells a wide variety of cases as well. Incase is known, of course, for cases: backpacks, laptop sleeves, camera bags, and cases for your smartphone, AirPods, and more. Incase has a particularly wide product line for anything having to do with photography and cameras.

Check out Incipio for its many popular smartphone cases, including the eco-friendly Organicore styles. Go to Survivor for extremely rugged tablet and smartphone cases and take your device on your next outdoor adventure.

On the other hand, for a more feminine style, go to fashionista Kate Spade. Pick out a swanky new case for your smartphone, AirPods, laptop, tablet, and more. Here are some deals that jumped out at me.