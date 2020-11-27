Now you can snag Black Friday accessory deals at a handful of our favorite tech accessory brand sites. Griffin, Incase, Incipio, Survivor, and Kate Spade have all marked down nearly everything on their websites, some items as much as 60% off.
You'll want to explore each of the sites because this is the time to grab those tech accessories you need. Griffin is probably most known for its high-quality charging accessories, though the site sells a wide variety of cases as well. Incase is known, of course, for cases: backpacks, laptop sleeves, camera bags, and cases for your smartphone, AirPods, and more. Incase has a particularly wide product line for anything having to do with photography and cameras.
Check out Incipio for its many popular smartphone cases, including the eco-friendly Organicore styles. Go to Survivor for extremely rugged tablet and smartphone cases and take your device on your next outdoor adventure.
On the other hand, for a more feminine style, go to fashionista Kate Spade. Pick out a swanky new case for your smartphone, AirPods, laptop, tablet, and more. Here are some deals that jumped out at me.
Sturdy sleeve
ICON Sleeve with Diamond Ripstop for MacBook Pro 15"
Protective
One of our favorite MacBook sleeves is on sale. The lightweight EVA bumper frame and magnetic closure keep your precious laptop safe.
Looking for more awesome Black Friday accessory deals? Check out artisan-made Pad & Quill's accessories, iOttie charging accessories, the Peak Design Everyday Backpack, and Satechi's charging accessories.
We have rounded up all the best Apple Black Friday Deals, as well as other Black Friday Deals. As the deals come in, we will keep you posted!