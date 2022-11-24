Black Friday Apple deals: MacBooks, iPhones and everything in between

The big day is only tomorrow - but the Black Friday Apple deals are already in full swing. Retailers everywhere are dropping prices on the hottest Apple kit as the deals train gets a' rolling.

Top Apple Black Friday deals

(opens in new tab) AirPods Max | $549 $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The biggest and most impressive they may be, but they do also come with some fantastic deals and sales a lot of the time as well. There's currently $100 off the AirPods Max, which isn't the biggest saving we've seen. Usually, we'd say go for it, but it may be worth holding out for Black Friday to see if the mystical $120 saving returns.

(opens in new tab) AirPods Pro 2 | $249 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest in the AirPods line, the AirPods Pro 2 have brought some big improvements to the AirPods Pro line. This current price is their lowest ever, beating out the previous by $30. It's a price that's not yet reared its head elsewhere, although there may be some retailers that offer it over Black Friday itself.

(opens in new tab) AirPods 3 | $169 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods 3 brought a whole host of new features to the AirPods lineup, including sound profile updates and Spatial audio inclusion. This is the biggest price drop yet, with a very nice $30 saving. This beats the previous lowest price by around $20, and it looks unlikely to shift too much over the coming days.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Ultra | $799 $739 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The biggest update that the Apple Watch lineup has seen for some time, the Apple Watch Ultra has a hefty titanium shell and new straps to go with its more rugged construction. The discount over at Amazon at the moment is an absolute monster, saving you $60. That's the new lowest price and makes it cheaper than most other retailers - the only other place you'll find this price is at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 | $389 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch Series 8 has arrived with more powerful innards and some cool extra features. It's currently full price over at Amazon, but we have seen some big discounts this year that make it a great deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 | $399 $329 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Last year's model looks awful similar to this year's, and in this case, looks aren't deceiving. Most of the improvements this year came in software updates, and the only thing you'll lack is a temperature sensor. You could bag some big deals here over Black Friday - it's not got massive discounts at the moment, but there should be big reductions on the day.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 6 (renewed) | $489 $226 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It might be a few years old, but it's still a solid smartwatch. The screen sizes are slightly smaller than the Series 8 and the Series 7, but they're still snappy little smartwatches that you can get for a great price. This price is as low as the SE is now, and is a great price if you're looking for an Apple Watch with mainline credentials without the high price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | $249 $229 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The latest Apple Watch SE isn't much different from the last one, but it's still a great way of getting the Apple Watch experience for less. There is currently a $$20 over at Amazon, bringing the watch down to a new lowest price, and saving you a bundle in the process. This is the cheapest you'll find anywhere, which is always a bonus.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 3 (renewed) | $250 $139 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is how you get an Apple Watch that is still reasonable to use for a low price. You'll not get all the latest features, but you'll pay almost half the price of an Apple Watch SE for an Apple Watch that will give you a similar experience - look out for deals on renewed devices over Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) iPad Mini | $499 $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This deal is a big saving on the smallest iPad, so you'll get one of the best iPads for a lot less. It might be more diminutively sized, but what it lacks in size it makes up for with power and portability. This is the iPad Mini's lowest price and has been known to crop up quite a bit in recent months.

(opens in new tab) iPad | $329 $269 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It may not be the current base model anymore, but it is still the least expensive brand-new iPad you can buy. This is now the lowest price that this little iPad has ever been, with a beefy $60 saving. That's $10 lower than the previous price, and cheaper than you'll find anywhere else.

(opens in new tab) 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021) | $1,099 $799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



Last year's model of the iPad Pro is still definitely worth a look. It's plenty powerful with the M1 processor, has that amazing Liquid Retina XDR display, and you can save $200 on the 128GB, Wi-Fi-only version right now. You'll have to scroll down to find the iPad deals, but there'll be some more great deals waiting for you there. This is one of the lowest prices ever on this iPad, and it can't be found this low anywhere else this low.

(opens in new tab) iPad Air | $599 $559 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While no longer the latest Apple iPad, it is still a very new device. It's also seen some really big discounts over the last few months, most recently meeting its new lowest price in the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. This current deal will save you $40, which while not the biggest saving we've seen is still a good saving. Don't be afraid to wait and see if there's a better saving that comes later.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro 14-inch | $1999 $1599 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a $400 discount on the MacBook Pro 14 - inch, matching the laptop's previous lowest price. You can find this price elsewhere on the internet, but you'll get that nice Prime delivery with Amazon, so you can get your laptop much sooner.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M2 | $1199 $1049 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This $150 off deal brings the MacBook Air M2 down to its lowest price ever, with a massive saving on all colors. At the moment, you won't find this discount anywhere other than Amazon, but expect other retailers to reduce it during Black Friday too.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 16GB Ram | $1199 $1069 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) B&H Photo often has more options than elsewhere to customize your MacBook, and this deal is on the bigger 16GB RAM version. This will let you do more multitasking so that you can get more work done. That, and there's a nice $130 saving at the moment, so you can pay less to get more done.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M2 | $1149 at Amazon (opens in new tab) It looks a little old, but there's nothing old about what's inside. This is still full price at the moment, but there have already been some deals so expect to see discounts of up to $150 over Black Friday - definitely don't drop the hammer until one comes along.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 Pro | from $5 per month at Verizon (opens in new tab) It might not be the newest iPhone on the block, the but the iPhone 13 Pro is still an excellent handset. This deal over at Verizon will mean you only pay $5 per month for your new iPhone - which is, by our calculations, less than a cup of coffee.

Black Friday iPhone deals

You don't tend to see many deals on iPhone throughout the year, with most carries preferring to wait for Black Friday before they pull out the big guns. There are sure to be Black Friday Apple deals on both contract and SIM-free iPhones, so no matter what you're looking for you'll be able to save some money. This year, we're looking forward to some of the best Black Friday iPhone deals.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro Max | $1099 at AT&T (opens in new tab) There are yet to be any big deals on the iPhone 14 Pro Max at AT&T, But you can trade-in an older iPhone for some money off a new one. That's up to a $100 saving too, so depending on the iPhone and its condition, you could pay only $100 for your iPhone.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 | $799 at Verizon (opens in new tab) This is the latest iPhone, and as such there aren't too many reductions on full price. The best way to get a reduction will be with a monthly contract, and we'll let you know of any great deals closer to the time.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 14 Pro | $999 at Verizon (opens in new tab) The most powerful iPhone usually comes with a price to match. At the moment there haven't been discounts on sim-free or device only prices, but there are some great options if you go with a contract. We'll let you know if there are any big ones over Black Friday.

(opens in new tab) iPhone 13 | from $5 a month device contract at AT&T (opens in new tab) There's a pretty great deal on the iPhone 13 over at AT&T at the moment - if you pay for your iPhone monthly, you'll only pay $5 a month. You'll have to pop a data plan on top of that, but its a pretty great price for what is still an excellent handset.

Black Friday iPad deals

We've already had loads of great deals on the iPad lineup this year, so we're looking forward to seeing what Black Friday has in store for us. There's an iPad for every need and budget, so we're hoping for some great Black Friday iPad deals.

(opens in new tab) iPad (2022) | $449 at B&H Photo (opens in new tab) There have been a couple of deals on the iPad (2022), but there aren't any at the moment. Anything up to $50 has been seen as a big reduction here, so look out for a good discount on the big day.

(opens in new tab) iPad Pro M2 | $799 $759 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The newest iPad Pro has already got a nice discount over at Amazon, with a nice $40 off full price. This isn't the lowest price the iPad Pro M2 has ever been, having recently received a $50 discount. While this is a good saving, it's worth watching for a while to see if that price goes down.

Black Friday Apple Watch deals

There are always plenty of great Apple Watch deals all year round, and Black Friday brings some of the best. Looks like the Black Friday Apple Watch deals have already gotten started, with some massive discounts on Apple's wearable line.

Black Friday Mac deals

If you're looking to get yourself a new MacBook, then you needn't look further than Black Friday. The latest Black Friday Macbook deals have already started to roll in, with some huge savings on some very premium laptops.