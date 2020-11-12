Cupertino might not want to admit this, but Apple Watch isn't the only game in town. Even as an iPhone user, there are other smartwatches you can purchase to track your steps and exercise routines. Many of these are likely to be on sale during Black Friday deals, including the ones below.
Long battery life
Amazfit GTS Smartwatch
So much to see for much less
This smartwatch measures 42mm and comes in various styles. With a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, the watch lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. Works with iOS 10 and later.
With the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch, you'll find a BioTrackerTM PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air pressure, and Ambient light sensor. It's water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters.
Stainless steel
Galaxy Watch Smartwatch
Look at Samsung
Featuring Samsung's in-house Tizen operating system, the Galaxy Watch Smartwatch works on Android- and iOS-based devices.
Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. Offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support it includes 4GB of internal storage for music, photos, and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage. Look for other designs online.
An impressive alternative
Fitbit Versa 2
Stylish and powerful
Fitbit has been making fitness trackers for much longer than Apple has been making Apple Watches. Here's one of the company's latest.
Available in various colors, the Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch includes a heart-rate detector, music storage, Amazon Alexa-built it, sleep, exercise, and swim tracking, and more.
Inexpensive, not cheap
Blackview Smart Watch X2
Look at that!
Multi-functional for much less, this watch offers a fantastic 45-day battery life, making it a great choice for tracking exercise routines and everyday life. With a 1.3 inch HD touch screen, the Blackview is water-resistant up to 50mm.
The smartwatch offers low-power infrared body-sensing technology to help you track steps, calories, heart rate, sleep, and more. In total, it offers nine sports models to track your various workout routines.
Much to see
If you want to track your movements from your wrist and can't afford an Apple Watch, there are great alternatives at various price points. Each works seamlessly with your iPhone and should provide years of enjoyment. Look for special deals on Black Friday that will bring the prices down even further.
We'll keep the above list updated as we approach Black Friday 2020 with any new deals that crop up before or during the event next month.
