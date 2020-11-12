Cupertino might not want to admit this, but Apple Watch isn't the only game in town. Even as an iPhone user, there are other smartwatches you can purchase to track your steps and exercise routines. Many of these are likely to be on sale during Black Friday deals, including the ones below.

Long battery life Amazfit GTS Smartwatch So much to see for much less This smartwatch measures 42mm and comes in various styles. With a 220mAh lithium-ion polymer battery, the watch lasts up to 14 days on a single charge. Works with iOS 10 and later. from $150 at Best Buy

With the Amazfit GTS Smartwatch, you'll find a BioTrackerTM PPG Bio-Tracking Optical Sensor, 6-axis acceleration sensor, 3-axis geomagnetic sensor, Air pressure, and Ambient light sensor. It's water-resistant to a depth of 50 meters.

Stainless steel Galaxy Watch Smartwatch Look at Samsung Featuring Samsung's in-house Tizen operating system, the Galaxy Watch Smartwatch works on Android- and iOS-based devices. $280 at Best Buy

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. Offering Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support it includes 4GB of internal storage for music, photos, and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage. Look for other designs online.

An impressive alternative Fitbit Versa 2 Stylish and powerful Fitbit has been making fitness trackers for much longer than Apple has been making Apple Watches. Here's one of the company's latest. $179 at Amazon

Available in various colors, the Fitbit Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch includes a heart-rate detector, music storage, Amazon Alexa-built it, sleep, exercise, and swim tracking, and more.