Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals 2022

The Black Friday Apple Watch deals are just around the corner, along with massive savings on of Apple's most popular line of products. This year, the Apple Watch line has been shaken up by the arrival of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, so look out for good prices on the previous models in the Series 7 and the older SE.

Apple Watches this year have seen regular discounts, and those looking for a great price on one of Apple's smartwatches have rarely been disappointed - and we reckon that Black Friday could see some of the biggest price drops. With all that being said, it can be a tricky job to keep track of the best prices at so many different retailers and outlets, potentially ending in a mire of Apple Watch stress and irritation. Thankfully, we've done all the hard work for you this year and rounded up all the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals that we can find.

This year saw discounts on the Apple Watch 7 and the SE, and we think you can expect much the same over Black Friday. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra have only just been released, so we don't think there will be too much budging on price there - although Black Friday has been known to surprise us before. On the day, look out for great prices on the series 7 and last year's SE - and keep checking back here, as we'll keep this page updated as soon as we find the best deals.

Where to find the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Where can I find the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals? With the number of Apple Watch deals we see year-round, we expect the Black Friday Apple Watch deals will kick off in earnest very soon. We'll be rounding up the best offers on this page but the below retailers are a good place to start if you want to see the deals each has to offer right now.



Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 deals

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch, bringing some great extra features to the table. Battery life has been improved, and with the new low power mode it can last up to 36 hours. There's even a new temperature sensor in the watch that will not only make heart monitoring better, but allow for better cycle tracking for people who need it.

Being the newest Apple Watch, we might not see too many price drops - but its certainly worth keeping an eye on.

Black Friday Apple Watch Ultra deals

The Apple Watch Ultra is perhaps the most exciting Apple Watch to be released in years. There's a new titanium shell to make it more rugged than ever, a massive 49-inch screen, and a nice selection of new Alpine Bands. It's the biggest, most powerful Apple Watch that Apple have ever released - and it comes at a price to match. The Watch costs $799.

As with most of Apple's range topping products, it is unlikely that we'll see any discounts for a while. It's certainly worth watch out for however, should a retailer see an opportunity to reduce the price.

Black Friday Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Though the Apple Watch Series 7 retains the rounded shape of its predecessors, it comes in some new hues and has a slightly larger display at 41mm or 45mm. That larger display allows for some exclusive new watch faces that make the most of the extra real estate as well as a full-size QWERTY keyboard for composing quick text replies.

Other notable improvements include faster charging, a more crack-resistant glass screen, and an IP6X dust resistance rating, a first for Apple Watch. That's on top of the already-stellar 50M water resistance rating.

Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Despite no longer being the newest model, Apple Watch Series 6 is still a super functional smartwatch by today's standards. Powered by the S6 chipset, it's 20% faster than the Series 5 that preceded it and features an always-on display. Like all Apple Watch models, it's great for tracking your health and fitness goals with precise heart rate monitoring plus it even includes a blood oxygen monitor — something older Apple Watch models do not have.

Best Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals

The Apple Watch SE launched as a lower-tier alternative to the more premium Apple Watch models, saving on cost by stripping out some of the more advanced tech and including only the essentials. It's still a good choice today, especially if you're new to Apple Watch or you want to save a bit of money versus going for the newest model.

Black Friday Apple Watch Series 3 Deals

Apple Watch Series 3 is a little long-in-the-tooth in 2022, but it could see some significant movement in price during Black Friday making it one to pay attention to. Though you'd miss out on advancements in pretty much every aspect, the Series 3 could be a good pickup for someone wanting to try out an Apple Watch for the first time or those really wanting to spend as little as possible. We've seen it go as low as $99 in previous sales making it tempting, though it would be worth stumping up the extra cash for the Apple Watch SE if that drops considerably during Black Friday sales.