Despite being Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is already seeing some huge discounts ahead of Black Friday. Various styles and configurations are discounted as low as $329.98 with as much as $120 off some of the higher-end models. With so many new all-time low prices across the board, there's lot sort through so we've done the hard work for you and listed all of the best discounts below. Don't miss these deals.

Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 Sales

40mm

44mm