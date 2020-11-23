Despite being Apple's latest smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 6 is already seeing some huge discounts ahead of Black Friday. Various styles and configurations are discounted as low as $329.98 with as much as $120 off some of the higher-end models. With so many new all-time low prices across the board, there's lot sort through so we've done the hard work for you and listed all of the best discounts below. Don't miss these deals.
Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 Sales
40mm
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) - (Product)RED - $329.98 (Was $399)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) - Blue - $329.98 (Was $399)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - (Product)RED - $389.98 (Was $499)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Blue - $389.98 (Was $499)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Gold - $389.98 (Was $499)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Silver Stainless - $529 (Was $699)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Graphite Stainless - $529 (Was $699)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Gold Stainless - $529 (Was $699)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Silver Milanese - $629 (Was $799)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Graphite Milanese - $629 (Was $799)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Gold Milanese - $629 (Was $799)
44mm
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) - (Product)RED - $359.98 (Was $429)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) - Gold - $359.98 (Was $429)
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) - Gold Stainless - $629 (Was $749)
Apple Watch Series 6
Though these are the best Apple Watch Series 6 deals on offer for Black Friday, there are many other models also on sale with smaller discounts. Be sure to check out the full list over at Amazon and see if your preferred option has a price cut.
These are certainly the best Apple Watch deals we've seen so far. If the Apple Watch Series 6 is not for you, though, there are a few great deals to be had on other Apple Watch models:
- Apple Watch SE - From $259
- Apple Watch Series 3 - From $179
- Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) - $299 (Was $399)
- Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS) - $329 (Was $429)
