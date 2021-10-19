Apple Watch has turned into one of Apple's most popular product categories, and you probably see them on wrists out and about all the time. There are several generations to choose from these days, with the latest Apple Watch Series 7 having just been released and affordable models like the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 still available.

There are regular discounts on the Apple smartwatches, so those looking for a great Apple Watch deal can often find one — especially around Black Friday. That being said, keeping up with all of the best Apple Watch deals can be tough, with so many different retailers offering the devices. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up all of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals below!