Apple Watch has turned into one of Apple's most popular product categories, and you probably see them on wrists out and about all the time. There are several generations to choose from these days, with the latest Apple Watch Series 7 having just been released and affordable models like the Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 still available.
There are regular discounts on the Apple smartwatches, so those looking for a great Apple Watch deal can often find one — especially around Black Friday. That being said, keeping up with all of the best Apple Watch deals can be tough, with so many different retailers offering the devices. Thankfully, we've done the hard work for you and rounded up all of the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals below!
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 7 deals
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7 only just hit the market, so deals are few and far between. In fact, stock levels are pretty low at a lot of retailers, so you might be lucky to get one even at full price right now.
Apple Watch Series 7 | Free Fitness+
Best Buy has the best Apple Watch Series 7 deal right now. It is offering six months of Apple Fitness+ (worth $60) to buyers with an Apple Watch purchase. It's for new subscribers only, though.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 6 deals
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $70 off
Apple Watch Series 6 may no longer be Apple's latest model, but you can save on one right now. The entry-level 40mm model is down to $329. This deal is matched at Walmart and B&H.
Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) | $60 off
The larger Apple Watch Series 6 is also discounted with up to $60 off regular prices while supplies last.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch SE deals
Apple Watch SE (40mm) | $269.98 at Amazon
You can order the Apple Watch SE at Amazon with a $10 discount on a couple of models at Amazon, dropping the already affordable model even lower.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Series 3 Deals
Apple Watch Series 3 (38mm) | $30 off
The Apple Watch Series 3 is a bargain buy for anyone considering their first smartwatch or wanting the most bang for their buck. It's down to just $169 right now at Walmart, which is a $30 discount.
Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm)
The larger Apple Watch Series 3 is also $30. You can snag this low price at Amazon or Walmart.
