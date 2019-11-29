Sure, you can buy current Mac portables in a few different colors but none of them look as cool as the black MacBook did, way back in the day. At a time where all other MacBooks were white, the black one really stood out. And then there was that glowing white Apple logo on the back. So good!

Apple fan/commentator/podcaster/historian/all around nice guy Stephen Hackett has shared a new video in which he shows off his own black MacBook – complete with cracked top casing as was so often the case with these things. And it's hitting me right in the nostalgia feels.