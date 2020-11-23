I own and love a number of Clockwork Synergy Apple Watch bands, and right now the bands are 30% off for Black Friday. Use the code EARLYBF2020.
I write about Clockwork Synergy frequently; I find the bands to be of excellent quality at a reasonable price point. The adapters fit exceedingly well and come in a variety of metal colors to match different Apple Watches. Clockwork Synergy bands come in a huge variety of colors and styles and fit every Apple Watch generation and size.
I've reviewed several Clockwork Synergy bands for iMore, the Cordura, Seat Belt NATO, and Canvas:
Classy and casual
Clockwork Synergy Cordura Apple Watch Bands
Leather and fabric
Clockwork Synergy hits it out of the park with this classy but casual band for Apple Watch. Cordura bands are lined with comfortable leather and topped with canvas fabric in a variety of colors to suit every look.
Tough but good-looking
Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band
Mini seat belt
Secure your Apple Watch to your wrist with this aesthetically appealing and robust band. It does actually resemble a miniature seat belt.
Stylin'
Clockwork Synergy Canvas Apple Watch Band
Looking good
Wear this high-quality, reasonably-priced, sharp-looking canvas Apple Watch band to the office or over the weekend.
Whichever Clockwork Synergy band you get, be sure to use the code EARLYBF2020 for the best price. We have rounded up all the best Apple Black Friday Deals, as well as other Black Friday Deals. We will keep you updated as the deals continue rolling in!
