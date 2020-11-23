I own and love a number of Clockwork Synergy Apple Watch bands, and right now the bands are 30% off for Black Friday. Use the code EARLYBF2020.

I write about Clockwork Synergy frequently; I find the bands to be of excellent quality at a reasonable price point. The adapters fit exceedingly well and come in a variety of metal colors to match different Apple Watches. Clockwork Synergy bands come in a huge variety of colors and styles and fit every Apple Watch generation and size.

I've reviewed several Clockwork Synergy bands for iMore, the Cordura, Seat Belt NATO, and Canvas: