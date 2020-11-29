It doesn't matter if you're building or upgrading a PC; a good SSD can be a critical component to your storage setup. Dramatically speedier than platter HDD drives, solid-state drives from the likes of Crucial have gotten to the point where the storage/price ratio is fairly reasonable for most people who need one.

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, that storage/price ratio is even better thanks to this great deal on the Crucial MX500 will net you an excellent amount of storage for under $100.

Crucial MX500 1TB Solid State Drive This SSD is an excellent choice for bumping up the storage on your PC and is great for storing everything from important documents to the latest AAA games. $95 at B&H

The Crucial MX500 is truly an excellent choice if you're looking for an SSD to beef up your PC's storage space and speeds. The 2.5" drive will fit in many Windows laptops, as well as in the SSD brackets of any desktop PC. It even comes with a 7mm-9.5mm spacer for compatibility with larger drive bays.

It's a SATA III drive, which means that it'll plug into any standard 6Gb/s SATA interface. This might seem like a no-brainer, but if you're planning on using this drive externally to your PC (such as building a custom external drive), then you're going to need a SATA III-compatible enclosure or a SATA III-to-USB cable.

Turning to performance, the MX500 features sequential write speeds of 560MB/s and sequential read speeds of 510MB/s. This performance is similar to that of the 860 EVO, a similar 2.5-inch SSD that gets a lot more attention in this space. The EVO sees speeds of 550MB/s read and 520MB/s write. The Crucial drive is also much less expensive than Samsung's offering, even without these Black Friday deals.

If you need more speedy storage, you'll be happy picking up the Crucial MX500 at this discounted price. It's a good drive with wide compatibility, and it won't steer you wrong.

