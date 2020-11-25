If you're using HomeKit to create a smarter home, then a smart lock is a great way to expand the convenience that HomeKit provides while keeping your home secure. The latest version of the August Smart Lock, one of our favorite HomeKit door locks , is a great choice for HomeKit because it's easy to install, doesn't require a bridge, and has a compact new design.

Right now, you can get the August Smart Lock for 12% off at Amazon for Black Friday and bring your door locks into the smart home era.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock The fourth-generation August Smart Lock has built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, so it no longer requires a wireless bridge to connect to your home network. One of the best locks you can get for HomeKit. $220 at Amazon

August has been in the smart lock game for a while and has long been one of the best locks you can get for HomeKit. Its latest revision, the fourth-generation Smart Lock, offers a number of new features, alongside reliable mainstays such as auto-locking and Siri support.

One of the most important additions to the fourth-generation Smart Lock is built-in Wi-Fi. While the previous August Smart Locks had wireless connectivity through Bluetooth, they didn't connect directly to Wi-Fi themselves, instead, requiring another accessory. The new Smart Lock's Wi-Fi functionality allows you to control the lock while away from your home. It lets you do things like make sure you locked the door, or let in guests who are staying with you without having to manage electronic guest keys.

Speaking of guest keys, if you do have guests coming over, or someone needs to come into your home regularly who doesn't live there (cleaners, perhaps), then you can create special guest keys if you so choose. You can use the August app to send keys to friends, family, and anyone else you trust at any time, and revoke them just as quickly as they were sent.

One of the other major changes in the latest-generation Smart Lock is its size. The August Smart Lock is now about 45% smaller than its predecessors, and that slimmed down profile can make a big difference when it's sitting right on your door. The smaller size also makes the Smart Lock easier to turn manually if you need to do so, which is a nice fringe benefit.

But despite this change in size, the August Smart Lock retains what is probably its best feature: you can still use it with your existing lock. If the August Smart Lock is new to you, you should know that you don't have to replace your existing lock to use the Smart Lock, which makes it great for renters. Instead, you remove the thumb-turn (the part of the lock that's inside your home that you turn to lock or unlock your door) and replace it with the Smart Lock, leaving the rest of the lock's mechanisms intact. Your current key will still work if you need it to, and you can put the thumb-turn back if you move.

The August Smart Lock is an easy-to-use option for securing your home while offering additional convenience when you need it. And now's the perfect time to take advantage of some great Black Friday deals to get this lock at a discount.

