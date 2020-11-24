So, you just picked up a fancy new TV, and you're using its built-in speakers for sound. That's just living wrong. Give your TV's sound a boost with help from the Sonos Beam, an excellent soundbar for most people and our favorite AirPlay speaker. It's 25% off for Black Friday and will make a great addition to your nascent home theater setup.

Sonos Beam The Sonos Beam is an easy-to-use soundbar that's perfect for most people, especially at its price point. It's also a great AirPlay speaker and can work in tandem with other AirPlay 2 speakers to fill your home with synchronized music. $299 at Amazon

The Sonos Beam won't be the absolute best soundbar you can buy, but it's the right choice for most people. It's easy to use. In fact, all you absolutely have to do is plug it into your TV, and you should be good to go. You can connect it to the Sonos app on your mobile device for increased control, such as playing back music over the internet. You can also enable or disable Alexa, which is built into the speaker.

Speaking of Alexa control, the Sonos Beam comes equipped with HDMI-ARC. This means that the soundbar can control your TV, which is handy when your speaker comes with special Alexa commands for that very purpose. You can tell Alexa on the Sonos Beam to turn your TV on or off, change the volume, or, if you're using an Alexa-enabled streaming service, you can tell your TV what you want to watch. If you don't want to use voice control, just know that you have to enable Alexa first, and if you want to turn it off, you can.

Apple's AirPlay 2 wireless casting protocol is built into the Sonos Beam. AirPlay allows you to stream music or other audio from an Apple device like an iPhone or iPad directly to the Beam. AirPlay 2 enables the Beam to wirelessly connect to other AirPlay 2 speakers in your home, letting them play the same music throughout your house. Just connect the Beam to all the speakers that you want working through the AirPlay menu on your device, and they'll all play at once.

If you've never owned a soundbar, now is the perfect time to pick up the Sonos Beam. You're not likely to find an easier-to-use speaker setup, and it's going to be a vast improvement over your TV's built-in speakers.

