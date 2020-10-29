We still have a few weeks before Black Friday, but there are already plenty of Black Friday deals that are already live at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. Those who have been waiting for a great discount on the AirPods Pro are in luck, as right now Amazon has Apple's true wireless earbuds on sale for $199. At Apple, these headphones cost $249 and have never dropped this low.

If you're a Prime member, you can snag the AirPods Pro for as low as $194.99 today at Woot. Though this isn't a Prime-exclusive deal, you will need to login with a Prime membership to skip Woot's $6 shipping fee. Otherwise, it'd be more affordable to just buy it from Amazon as you'd receive free shipping there with or without a Prime membership. Then again, you can also start a free 30-day trial of Prime if you want to unlock access to all of its perks including this extra $5 discount.

Up to $54 Off Apple AirPods Pro Snatch the Apple AirPods Pro at one of their best prices ever via Amazon, or use a Prime membership to grab them for $5 less at Woot. These wireless earbuds come with a charging case to keep them powered for over 24 hours while on-the-go. As low as $195 See at Amazon

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours. Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more.

Other models of the Apple AirPods are on sale right now as well with prices starting as low as $129 via Amazon.