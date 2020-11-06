We know the HomePod mini is on every's mind right now, but if you're looking for a great small speaker for your house, the Bose SoundLink Color II is a great price for Black Friday.

While the Bose SoundLink Color II isn't a smart speaker like the HomePod mini, it is a compact speaker that has big sound for its size. Bose is known for having a great sound profile with deep, rich bass but is still balanced out by strong mids and crisp treble tones. If having a small speaker is what appeals to you the most about the HomePod mini, you can have a lot of money by picking up the Bose SoundLink Color II at its Black Friday price. Plus, you won't have to wait over a month to get it!

When you buy one of the best Bluetooth speakers, you're not stuck to a wall plug, so you can actually leave the house with it. Bose SoundLink Color II is also water-resistant (IPX4) and rugged and can sync with multiple devices for sharing music. Seriously, I've left this speaker in the backyard overnight in the rain, and it always works great. The battery lasts about 8 hours of constant use, and yes, I've tested its limits. You can pair multiple speakers via the Bose app for simultaneous listening, meaning you can put one in every room you want and enjoy your favorites tunes and podcasts all over the house.

