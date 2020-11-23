Amazon continues to push out great deals ahead of Black Friday. The latest are huge discounts on the company's Echo Flex and Echo Buds. If you're looking for a mini smart speaker or earbuds on sale for yourself or as a gift, now's the time to buy.

Echo Flex

This plug-in smart speaker allows you to add Alexa in more places in your home. Use it to hear about the weather, play your favorite tuns, control your smart home, and more. With a built-in USB port, it can also serve as a charger for mobile devices. Add an optional accessory like a motion sensor or night-light for added compatibility. It includes a microphone off button for an added layer of privacy.