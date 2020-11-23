Amazon continues to push out great deals ahead of Black Friday. The latest are huge discounts on the company's Echo Flex and Echo Buds. If you're looking for a mini smart speaker or earbuds on sale for yourself or as a gift, now's the time to buy.
Echo Flex
This plug-in smart speaker allows you to add Alexa in more places in your home. Use it to hear about the weather, play your favorite tuns, control your smart home, and more. With a built-in USB port, it can also serve as a charger for mobile devices. Add an optional accessory like a motion sensor or night-light for added compatibility. It includes a microphone off button for an added layer of privacy.
Flexible uses
Echo Flex
Making any space a little smarter
Look for huge discounts on this item, with or without optional accessories.
Echo Buds
If you want sounds a little bit closer to your ears, consider the Echo Buds. Offering immersive sound with Bose Active Noise Reduction Technology, the Echo Buds have been designed to limit background noise. Use these with the Alexa app to stream music, make calls, play Audible audiobooks, and more. Featuring five hours of playback between charges and up to 20 hours with the charging case, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and also support Siri and Google Assistant from a supported device.
Listen to this
Echo Buds
An AirPods alternative
Like the Echo Flex, the Echo Buds are offered at a great discount for a limited time.
