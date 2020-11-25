Whether you want to drown out the noise of the season or crank up your favorite holiday tunes, a great set of noise-canceling headphones is always a great buy, and now is the time to take advantage of some great Black Friday headphone deals. Sony makes some of the best headphones out there, perfect for listening to your favorite music or podcasts in any environment, from a quiet night at home to a noisy day out and about.

The company's WH-1000XM4 (a name that really just rolls off the tongue, right?) active noise cancelation (ANC) Bluetooth headphones are currently available for 21% off at Amazon for this Black Friday, so now is the perfect time to pick up one of the best sets of ANC headphones in the game.

Sony WH-1000XM4 These over-ear ANC headphones aren't just great for keeping noise out, featuring a rich, detailed soundscape that will give you a premium listening experience for your favorite music for hours on end. $278 at Amazon

There's a lot to love about the WH-1000XM4, starting with sound; these are headphones, after all. The WH-1000XM4 have excellent sound quality. They're rich and detailed, with solid performance across highs, mids, and bass. The highs aren't too tinny, the bass not too thumping, and the mids aren't at all washed out, as you'll find in some headphones. For any set of headphones, the sound quality is the single most important factor, and these are uniformly excellent.

Noise-canceling on the WH-1000XM4 is top-of-the-line. If you need to keep the outside world's noise outside of your ears, these are the headphones to get. And if you need to let some sound in from your environment, there's an audio pass-through function that activates when you hold a hand over the right ear cup. These headphones are perfect for use in any loud environment where you really need to tune things out.

Finally, there's battery life. Sony claims that the WH-1000XM4 can get up to 30 hours of battery life. The actual time will vary based on how loud you keep the volume, whether you use features like audio passthrough and the built-in Alexa functionality often, and more.

There are also little things. The WH-1000XM4 connect to your devices using Bluetooth 5.0, which allows for faster, more stable wireless connections. The Bluetooth multipoint capabilities also let you jump from device to device more quickly. Finally, as mentioned, Amazon's Alexa assistant is built into the headphones, letting you use it to do things like playing music, get information, and more.

