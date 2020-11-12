If you've been hoping to see some stellar Black Friday iPad deals this year, you might want to check out the current offer on the iPad mini at Amazon. Right now, you can save $167 on the 256GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model there which is by far the lowest we have seen that configuration go. The deal applies to silver and gold models and drops it from $679 to just $512. The price drop, like most Apple Black Friday deals, won't last for long, though.

Apple refreshed the iPad mini lineup late last year for the first time in a long while. Since then, the 5th-gen model hasn't seen too much in the way of discounts like its larger counterparts.

The 5th-gen iPad mini retains the familiar 7.9-inch form factor from its 2015 predecessor but gains the A12 Bionic chip for a huge performance boost — three times the processing performance and nine times faster graphics, according to Apple. The display is 25% brighter, has True Tone and P3 wide color support, too.

For the first time, the mini line has also gained support for Apple Pencil (or, if you want to save a bit more, you could go for the discounted Logitech Crayon. With cellular connectivity, you'll also be able to get online on the go without having to remain within Wi-Fi coverage.

We went hands-on with the latest iPad mini so you can get an in-depth look at it before you buy it. We've also got roundups of the best cases and keyboards for your new device so you can put your savings to good use.