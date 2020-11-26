The Black Friday deals are now in full swing, which means it's the perfect time to start adding to your smart home. A great cleaning companion in any home, a robot vacuum will clean both hard floors and carpets all by itself, and right now you can own one for just $110 (down from $160), making it one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals around.

You'll struggle to find a robot vacuum for this price anywhere else, with most costing several hundred dollars more. The ILIFe V3s Pro has tangle-free pet hair care technology, making it great for anyone with long hair or pets. It can clean up dirt, hair, and debris on both hard floors and carpets. It also has a low profile so you can use it clean under furniture and beds.

Like most robot vacuums, the ILIFE V3s Pro has a self-charging feature meaning it can automatically return itself to its dock when it's running out of juice so you don't have to worry about it. You can also program the vacuum to clean on certain schedules, and it has anti-bump and anti-fall sensors to stop it from bashing into things and falling down the stairs.

Runtime is between 90-100 minutes, which is pretty good by industry standards.

The ILIFe V3s Pro also has a 300ml dustbin capacity. In the box, you'll get the vacuum, a remote control, extra HEPA filter and extra sides brush, a cleaning brush, AC adapter, and a charging dock.

