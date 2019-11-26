With Black Friday nearly upon us, there's never been a better time to pick up Apple's AirPods. Right now on Amazon UK, you can score Apple's AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for just £159, down from £199. That's a saving of 20%!
Apple's AirPods 2 feature Apple's W1 chip, 8 hours of talk time, "Hey Siri" support and Apple's wireless charging case. Not only are they a big improvement on the first-gen AirPods, you can also charge your AirPods inside their case using a wireless charging pad.
No wires attached
AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Big savings to be had on Apple AirPods 2, featuring improved talk time, "Hey Siri" support and a wireless charging case.
£159
£199 £40 off
If you're in the hunt for some wireless headphones, this UK deal is going to prove hard to beat over the Black Friday period. If you want to do some more shopping around though, you can check out our full Best AirPods Black Friday Deals 2019. The AirPods with Wireless Charging Case are also available to ship with Amazon Prime, so if you get your order in soon enough, you can have these in your hands tomorrow!
