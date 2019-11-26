With Black Friday nearly upon us, there's never been a better time to pick up Apple's AirPods. Right now on Amazon UK, you can score Apple's AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case for just £159, down from £199. That's a saving of 20%!

Apple's AirPods 2 feature Apple's W1 chip, 8 hours of talk time, "Hey Siri" support and Apple's wireless charging case. Not only are they a big improvement on the first-gen AirPods, you can also charge your AirPods inside their case using a wireless charging pad.