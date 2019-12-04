What you need to know
- Black Friday weekend saw the highest ever number of shopping app downloads on iOS this year.
- Sensor Tower data shows that there were more than 1.8 million installs overall.
- That figure marks an overall increase of 8% year-on-year.
New data from Sensor Tower has revealed that this Black Friday weekend saw the most ever downloads of shopping apps on iOS during the period, with a total of more than 1.8 million installs.
According to the report, more shoppers than ever took to their mobiles, rather than the high street or even the web, in order to do their Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deal browsing.
The report notes:
Black Friday delivered another substantial boost to shopping app downloads in the United States, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows. The overall number of first-time app downloads in the U.S. App Store's dedicated Shopping category on Black Friday 2019 increased 8 percent year-over-year, totaling more than 1.8 million installs overall.
As the table below notes, there were over 1.8 million downloads in total, with the top 10 shopping apps accounting for some 527,000 of that. Both the top 10 apps and the overall number of downloads grew sizeably over last year, the top 10 by 11%, the overall by 8%, both year-on-year.
The top overall app was Walmart with 113,000 downloads, which by proxy made it the most downloaded app for a brick-and-mortar outfit. The highest download total for online-only apps was Amazon, which came second overall. Interestingly, nearly all of the top 10 overall (apart from Amazon) were brick-and-mortar, showing that the impact of mobile technology on the high street has never been greater.
Sensor Tower notes this is the first Black Friday in which Amazon was not the most downloaded app in the US on the App Store. With 102,000 first time installs, it was down 10% over last year. However, the report notes that this is likely not a sign of poor performance, but rather that given the app's strong performance previously, there are barely any iOS users left in the U.S. yet to download it.
