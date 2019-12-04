What you need to know Black Friday weekend saw the highest ever number of shopping app downloads on iOS this year.

Sensor Tower data shows that there were more than 1.8 million installs overall.

That figure marks an overall increase of 8% year-on-year.

New data from Sensor Tower has revealed that this Black Friday weekend saw the most ever downloads of shopping apps on iOS during the period, with a total of more than 1.8 million installs. According to the report, more shoppers than ever took to their mobiles, rather than the high street or even the web, in order to do their Black Friday (and Cyber Monday) deal browsing. The report notes:

Black Friday delivered another substantial boost to shopping app downloads in the United States, Sensor Tower Store Intelligence data shows. The overall number of first-time app downloads in the U.S. App Store's dedicated Shopping category on Black Friday 2019 increased 8 percent year-over-year, totaling more than 1.8 million installs overall.