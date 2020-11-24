The all-new fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is a fabulous speaker and a really excellent addition to any smart home. Right now as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale, you can score an Amazon Echo Dot for just $34, and you'll get a free Amazon Smart Plug along with it!

The Amazon Echo Dot is an excellent smart home speaker. The fourth generation is no different, from our review:

The "regular" Echo Dot 4th Gen is every bit as good as its sibling with the clock, minus the clock. If you are going to place this device out of your sightline, or if you don't need or care about the LED showing you time, temperature, and timers, then you might as well save a few bucks and pick up one of these. It's available in that beautiful Twilight Blue, and it makes a good second speaker to pair with an Echo Dot with Clock.

As noted, this is not the Amazon Echo Dot with a clock, so if you want a display then isn't the device for you. However, this version comes with more color options, along with improved design and even better sound.

The Echo Dot + Smart Plug bundle normally comes in at $75, making this a saving of more than 55%. It has voice control and compatibility with Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, as well as Alexa's smart assistant capabilities such as answering questions, doing math, and checking the weather. You can also use the Echo Dot as a hub to control other smart home products that you own.

