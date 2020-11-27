Black Friday is the perfect time to add to your smart home, or perhaps to start building an ecosystem for the first time. Smart lightbulbs and switches are an essential part of any smart home, allowing you to control lights throughout your space at the touch of a button, with your voice, or even through a digital assistant like Siri or Alexa.
Right now at Amazon, you can score up to 50% off this range of GE Smart Light Bulbs, Switches, and Indoor Grow Lights (for plants and stuff). That means you could snag an LED+ color-changing lightbulb complete with remote control for as little as $7.99, 53% off its usual price. That makes it one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals going, but be sure to check out our roundup for other savings on products like smart bulbs, thermostats, smart speakers, doorbells, and even robot vacuum cleaners. Black Friday has only just begun, but these deals won't be around long, so get to it!
Add some color
GE LED + Color Changing Light Bulb
No hub required
This smart lightbulb doesn't require a hub to light up your home with 10 different color options. You can also control it with its included remote.
GE's sale includes indoor and outdoor lights, so you can control things in and around your home. The GE LED + color Changing Light Bulb has 10 color options and can adjust to cool or warm white light. The smart switches on sale can be controlled with smart assistants like Google Home and Alexa and come in a variety of different styles.
If you're not in the market for smart lights, you can pick up the GE Grow Light Bulb at a discount to help you grow plants indoors.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.