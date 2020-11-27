Black Friday is the perfect time to add to your smart home, or perhaps to start building an ecosystem for the first time. Smart lightbulbs and switches are an essential part of any smart home, allowing you to control lights throughout your space at the touch of a button, with your voice, or even through a digital assistant like Siri or Alexa.

Right now at Amazon, you can score up to 50% off this range of GE Smart Light Bulbs, Switches, and Indoor Grow Lights (for plants and stuff). That means you could snag an LED+ color-changing lightbulb complete with remote control for as little as $7.99, 53% off its usual price. That makes it one of the best Black Friday Smart Home deals going, but be sure to check out our roundup for other savings on products like smart bulbs, thermostats, smart speakers, doorbells, and even robot vacuum cleaners. Black Friday has only just begun, but these deals won't be around long, so get to it!