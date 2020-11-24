Black Friday is getting starting early this year, and now that it's officially Thanksgiving week, we're seeing some of the best Black Friday deals beginning to go live. If you've been waiting for the Nintendo Switch to go on sale for the holiday season, the chance to snag a discounted bundle is finally here.

Right now, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch console bundled with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as three months of Nintendo Switch Online, all on sale for just $299.99. This deal has already appeared and sold out at retailers like Best Buy and Target, so don't miss this opportunity! These items would normally sell for around $370 separately, though today you can snag all three at the console's regular price of $300.