Black Friday is getting starting early this year, and now that it's officially Thanksgiving week, we're seeing some of the best Black Friday deals beginning to go live. If you've been waiting for the Nintendo Switch to go on sale for the holiday season, the chance to snag a discounted bundle is finally here.
Right now, Amazon has the Nintendo Switch console bundled with a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as three months of Nintendo Switch Online, all on sale for just $299.99. This deal has already appeared and sold out at retailers like Best Buy and Target, so don't miss this opportunity! These items would normally sell for around $370 separately, though today you can snag all three at the console's regular price of $300.
Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle | $299.99 at Amazon
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch with Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers on sale for $300 bundled with a digital download of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch Online at no additional cost! This deal has already gone out of stock at other retailers, so don't wait to buy if you're interested!
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is one of the best games for the Nintendo Switch and an essential pickup for any multiplayer household. With today's deal, you'll score a digital download that comes for free with the console. Included in the bundle is the 2.0 version of the Nintendo Switch featuring Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers.
This Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch at Amazon is just one of many that's gone live early. You can start shopping and discover some of the best deals that are available right now with this guide to Black Friday 2020.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.