Walmart is offering the noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds for just $169 in a stellar deal that takes them lower than ever before. They will be in short supply, so don't wait on getting your order in as soon as the deal goes live at 7pm ET. Also look for Amazon to match quickly.

If you are looking for AirPods Pro ahead of the holidays, the official Apple Black Friday sale leaves a lot to be desired in terms of savings. Don't despair, though, as the very best AirPods deal of the Black Friday season arrives today.

The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This Black Friday deal marks a new record low with $80 off.

Considering we've been raving about an ongoing Woot deal dropping AirPods pro to $190, this new deal is worth shouting about. The sale will last through November 28, though limited stock means it's unlikely to last through the Black Friday weekend in reality.

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out any ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. They also feature a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is improved water-resistance and sweat-resistance, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up and they did great.

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods design. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user and ensuring you have the right fit.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, with easy pairing and device switching, hands-free access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri", touch controls, and more. The case that the AirPods Pro earbuds come in is also capable of charging wirelessly and can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more and we've also gathered up all of the best AirPods deals ahead of Black Friday of you're not looking for the Pro model.