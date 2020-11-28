There are a ton of Cyber Monday sales going on for routers, but what if you're looking for one that plans to support Apple's HomeKit?
Luckily, Amazon has launched a stellar Cyber Monday sale for its line of eero routers. The best part is that eero just launched a new lineup, and the sale applies to all of them. Android Central recently reviewed the eero Pro router and lauded its simplicity for a router that has so many pro features. Check out some of the best sales below and level up your HomeKit game!
eero 6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
eero 6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
One to rule them all: eero 6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
The eero 6 features the new Wi-Fi 6 standard and covers up to 1,500 square feet with Wi-Fi speeds up to 900 Mbps. Wi-Fi 6 supports makes it possible to connect up to 75+ devices at the same time while handing all of your streams.
Routers go Pro: eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router
The eero Pro 6 takes your Wi-Fi coverage to the next level. The router also supports Wi-Fi 6 but covers up to 2,000 square feet with gigabit connection speeds. It's the router for those who want to invest in the internet of the future.
Prosumer: eero 6 Dual-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
The eero 6 system includes both the eero 6 router and two extenders to cover even more ground with fast Wi-Fi. The system support Wi-Fi 6 and covers up to 5,000 square feet with speeds up to 500 Mbps. The TrueMesh technology intelligently routers traffic between the router and the extenders to ensure you have the fastest connection possible while protecting you from dropouts.
The pro system: eero Pro 6 Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
The eero Pro 6 system is the fastest Wi-Fi 6 system you can buy from the company. The system includes one eero Pro 6 router and two Pro extenders to blanket up to 6,000 square feet of your home in Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. The TrueMesh technology intelligently routers traffic between the router and the extenders to ensure you have the fastest connection possible while protecting you from dropouts.
All of the routers and extenders support HomeKit, so you can keep all of your devices on your network private and secure while managing things from the Home app. Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are covering a ton of Amazon brands like eero and Alexa, so keep an eye out for the best deal for you.
If eero doesn't seem to meet your needs, check out our list of the Best HomeKit Routers of 2020. If you have some of Apple's own devices on your shopping list for the holidays, check out some of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals available right now.
