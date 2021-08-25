What you need to know
- Pokémon UNITE is a MOBA featuring two teams of five working to complete the objectives.
- The developers announced that Blastoise, a Water-type Pokémon from Kanto, is coming to the game.
- The new character will go live in the game on September 1, 2021.
Pokémon UNITE continues to receive post-launch support, including new characters like Blissey and balancing patches to keep the game fair. Fans noticed that Blastoise, the water tortoise Pokémon who made its debut in Kanto, was pointedly absent in the latest update. However, The Pokémon Company recently announced in a tweet that Blastoise would be coming to the game come September 1, 2021.
The game is also getting a port to iOS and Android in September of this year, so new players on mobile will be able to use Blastoise in battle as soon as the game launches on the platform on September 22, 2021. We don't yet know what sort of support the game will receive after its launch on mobile outside of new characters, but don't worry — we'll keep you posted if anything new arises. The other new characters coming to Pokémon UNITE are Mamoswine and Sylveon, who were announced in the latest Pokémon Presents.
Will you be switching your main to Blastoise in Pokémon UNITE? What's your longest winning streak? Let us know in the comments below!
Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 13 Face ID tech that works with masks
Apple is reportedly testing new Face ID technology that works with face masks and "foggy glasses." What's more, the technology appears to be the same Face ID configuration that will be part of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup.
Review: Waterfield's Air Travel Backpack is a briefcase and backpack in one
Now you don't have to choose whether to bring a briefcase or a backpack when you're traveling or on the go. Waterfield's cleverly designed Air Travel Backpack functions as both.
Experian offers 5 months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, & more
Credit outfit Experian is emailing customers to offer them up to five full months of free Apple services if they take out a new Barclaycard.
These screen protectors keep your Switch Lite in pristine condition
Your Switch Lite is going to travel with you everywhere, because it's a dedicated portable handheld console. Here are the best screen protectors to keep it looking as pristine as ever!