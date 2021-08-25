Pokémon UNITE continues to receive post-launch support, including new characters like Blissey and balancing patches to keep the game fair. Fans noticed that Blastoise, the water tortoise Pokémon who made its debut in Kanto, was pointedly absent in the latest update. However, The Pokémon Company recently announced in a tweet that Blastoise would be coming to the game come September 1, 2021.

The game is also getting a port to iOS and Android in September of this year, so new players on mobile will be able to use Blastoise in battle as soon as the game launches on the platform on September 22, 2021. We don't yet know what sort of support the game will receive after its launch on mobile outside of new characters, but don't worry — we'll keep you posted if anything new arises. The other new characters coming to Pokémon UNITE are Mamoswine and Sylveon, who were announced in the latest Pokémon Presents.

