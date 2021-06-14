What you need to know
- Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a faster processor and thinner bezels according to a new report.
- The watch will also feature ultra-wideband for Find My support.
Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a faster processor and thinner bezels according to a new report. We can also look forward to support for ultra-wideband for the first time, too.
According to a new Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman and Debby Wu, the 2021 Apple Watch will be faster than those that came before it while also moving the display closer to the screen. The device's bezels will also be smaller this time around.
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant is planning to refresh the line this year -- with a model likely dubbed the Apple Watch Series 7 -- by adding a faster processor, improved wireless connectivity and an updated screen, according to people with knowledge of the plans.
The device itself will likely be thicker than Apple Watch Series 6, although the report believes that we shouldn't expect the difference to be so large that it's noticeable during wear.
Support for ultra-wideband will include the same chip used by the AirTag to allow support for the Find My app and watchOS 8 features like the ability to unlock doors.
The model will include updated ultra-wideband functionality, the same underlying technology in the Apple AirTag item finder. At its developer conference in early June, Apple previewed the upcoming watchOS 8 software update that will let the device unlock door and hotel rooms.
Bloomberg's report doesn't say when the Apple Watch Series 7 launch will happen, but conventional wisdom has it taking place towards the end of this year.
Don't fancy waiting until then? There are some great Apple Watch deals to be had before then.
