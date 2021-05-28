Beats Studio Buds Lebron JamesSource: LeBron James

What you need to know

  • Apple will reportedly release new Beats Studio Buds next month.
  • The stem-free design is expected to come to future AirPods Pro as well.

Apple will announce the rumored Beats Studio Buds next month, according to a new report. The earbuds have been leaked into oblivion of late and were evens been in the ears of basketball megastar LeBron James.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the buds will be announced next month – possibly during WWDC on June 7 – and are set to debut a look that could come to a future pair of AirPods Pro earbuds. That stem-free look will make the new AirPods Pro look very unlike anything Apple has sold with its own logo on to date.

Some might also argue that the stems are an AirPods feature and they certainly make Apple's earbuds instantly recognizable from afar – similar to the white EarPods of yesteryear.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Beats Studio BudsSource: 9to5Mac

For the new AirPods Pro, Apple has also tested a smaller design that eliminates the stems. That look will debut on new Beats-branded wireless earbuds planned to be announced next month.

The Beats Studio Buds are expected to offer much the same features as the current AirPods including "Hey Siri" support. An oval charging case will also be included and, this being Beats, it's fair to expect multiple colors will be on offer as well.

Until Apple updates the AirPods Pro, the current models are the best earbuds you can buy. Be sure to check out our collection of the best AirPods Pro deals available today before you do, though!