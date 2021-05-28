Apple will announce the rumored Beats Studio Buds next month, according to a new report. The earbuds have been leaked into oblivion of late and were evens been in the ears of basketball megastar LeBron James.

According to a new Bloomberg report, the buds will be announced next month – possibly during WWDC on June 7 – and are set to debut a look that could come to a future pair of AirPods Pro earbuds. That stem-free look will make the new AirPods Pro look very unlike anything Apple has sold with its own logo on to date.

Some might also argue that the stems are an AirPods feature and they certainly make Apple's earbuds instantly recognizable from afar – similar to the white EarPods of yesteryear.