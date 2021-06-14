People entering Apple Stores across the United States will no longer need to wear masks as of this week, according to a new report.

That report comes courtesy of Bloomberg and notes that the change could come into force as soon as Tuesday, while employees have also been told that they will not need to ask customers whether they have been vaccinated before allowing them entry into stores.

The technology giant has begun informing retail employees of the impending change in impacted markets, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be identified discussing policy changes that haven't been announced. The change will go into effect as early as Tuesday, and employees have been told that they won't be required to ask customers for verification of vaccination.

While employees will still be required to wear masks at work, Apple is also considering dropping the mask requirement at some of its US offices although Apple has yet to confirm the move.

Workers will still need to wear masks at stores, Apple told staff. The company could change its plans or delay the loosening of the restriction. The requirement for face coverings will also be dropped at some of the Cupertino, California-based company's U.S. offices, according to a memo sent to corporate employees.

Apple recently told staff members that they will be expected to return to office working by September, although there will be a hybrid working pattern in place that will allow them to work from home two days per week.

