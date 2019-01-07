Blue, which is well-known for its awesome microphones and other recording accessories, has just announced an all-new mic at CES 2019. The Ember is the company's newest professional-grade XLR microphone that delivers detailed sound and helps reduce any background noise that may be in your recording environment. It uses a proprietary, hand-tuned custom condenser capsule to ensure the best quality for all of your streaming and recording needs.

Everything inside and out has been custom designed with quality in mind. The streamlined form factor allows it to be placed in tight spaces, and it comes with a mount to allow you to connect it to any standard microphone stand. It's also compatible with Blue's S3 Shock suspension mount and Compass boom arm accessories.

The Ember will be available beginning in February and will carry a retail price of $99.99. Pre-orders are open right now, so be sure to get yours in.

